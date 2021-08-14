ON HIS POLITICAL DEATH BED, ANNUAR MUSA STILL HYPOCRITICAL & ARROGANT EVEN AS HE PLEADS FOR HELP – AND MUST BE THE NEXT HEAD TO ROLL AFTER MUHYIDDIN’S – BUT HE IS RIGHT IN ONE THING – ‘FOR THOSE WHO ARE STILL STUCK IN VENGEANCE POLITICS, JEALOUSY & FACTIONALISM, THEY WILL SURELY GIVE NEGATIVE KNEE-JERK REACTIONS’

Umno’s Ketereh MP Annuar Musa, a key ally of Muhyiddin Yassin, said the prime minister’s offer of reforms to the opposition was in line with the rulers and people’s desire to see an end to politicking.

“Observations showed that the people’s sentiment is not in favour of politicking and power struggle.

“The royal addresses by the rulers of Johor, Selangor, and Pahang have also shown the same desire.

“Therefore, the offer of a bipartisan and inclusive transformation plan, as well as a focus on national recovery by the prime minister, is out of the box and something that should be considered,” Annuar said in a statement.

Muhyiddin, in an attempt to rebuild his collapsed majority after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him, had offered various reforms in exchange for the support of opposition MPs.

His offers included equal funding for opposition MPs and reforms that have long been lobbied for by the opposition, such as a term limit for the prime minister, anti-hopping laws, and a more inclusive composition of parliamentary select committees.

The opposition, however, has rejected his offer, framing it as “bribery”.

Annuar, who is the minister of federal territories, slammed those who reacted negatively to Muhyiddin’s offer.

“For those who are still stuck in vengeance politics, jealousy, and factionalism, they will surely give negative knee-jerk reactions.

“But for those who genuinely want what is best for the rakyat and serve them, for those who want to see reforms, it is appropriate to follow-up with the offer,” he said.

Annuar said Muhyiddin’s offer can serve as a reset and the start of matured politics.

He added that Umno too can consider this and make additional proposals of reform.

Muhyiddin still retains the support of 23 out of 38 Umno MPs but this still falls short of a parliamentary majority.

He now commands the support of 100 out of 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, 11 short of a simple majority.

