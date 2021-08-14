Amanah is lodging police reports nationwide today against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over offers he made to the opposition in a bid to rebuild his majority.
Muhyiddin’s offers included, among others, equitable funding for opposition MPs and reforms that have long been lobbied by the opposition, such as term limits for the prime minister, anti-hopping laws, and a more inclusive composition of parliamentary select committees.
The opposition has rejected the offer, framing it as “bribery” in a desperate attempt to save the Pagoh MP’s government.
Amanah announced that it will lodge reports at various police stations at 11am.
“According to Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution, if the prime minister no longer enjoys the confidence of a majority of Dewan Rakyat members, he has to resign unless the Yang di-Pertuan Agong dissolves Parliament at his request.
“However, instead of resigning, Muhyiddin in his speech made all kinds of offers and inducements to MPs in order to get their support and remain as prime minister,” they said in a joint statement.
The PKR leaders claimed this was in violation of Section 21 of the MACC Act which concerns providing an inducement to public officers to influence their actions.
“Considering the inducement was done on live television, PKR Youth has made a report with the MACC,” they added.
Muhyiddin’s majority crumbled after an Umno faction led by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew support for the prime minister.
Muhyiddin retains the support of 23 out of 38 Umno MPs but still falls short of a parliamentary majority.
Without Zahid’s faction, Muhyiddin now commands the support of 100 out of 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, 11 short of a simple majority.
Muhyiddin has promised to undergo a confidence vote on Sept 7 but the palace wants an earlier date. MKINI
