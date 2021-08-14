DO SUCH THEATRICS SO BELOVED BY ‘DRAMA QUEEN’ ANWAR HELP? RAVAGED BEYOND THEIR IMAGINATION BY COVID-19, WHAT MALAYSIANS REGARDLESS OF RACE WANT NOW IS ‘COMPETENT, EFFICIENT & HONEST GOVT’ – NOT MORE RHETORIC FROM EMPTY VESSELS OR CUNNING POWER PLAY BY KLEPTOCRATS – SO HOW CAN LODGING REPORTS AGAINST MUHYIDDIN HELP – BE HONEST, HOW MUCH DO MALAYSIANS EVEN TRUST THE MACC & POLICE THESE DAYS? – IF PAKATAN WANTS TO BE OF USE, GO & CHECK OUT MUHYIDDIN’S PROPOSALS – TRY TO SQUEEZE MAXIMUM REFORMS FOR MALAYSIA – IF CANNOT, THEN ONLY GO AND ‘PLAY PLAY’

PKR Youth urges MACC to investigate Muhyiddin for bribery

PKR Youth wants the anti-graft authorities to investigate Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for bribery following his offer of reforms and funding to opposition MPs in exchange for support.

Youth chief Akmal Nasir and the wing’s legal bureau chairman Chiew Choo Man said Muhyiddin should be investigated under Section 21 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act for offering bribes to an officer of a public body.

“Considering that elements of bribery were made on live television, PKR Youth is hereby making an open report to the MACC so that investigations can be conducted into Mahiaddin Md Yasin,” Akmal and Nasir said in a joint statement, using Muhyiddin’s legal name.

They added that Muhyiddin had clearly lost majority support among MPs and should resign.

Muhyiddin, in a live telecast yesterday, appealed for bi-partisan support when he faces a vote of confidence in Parliament next month.

He said he would not resign as no other MP had the majority support to replace him as prime minister, and his resignation would create difficulties for the country, which needed stability to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In exchange for supporting him in the confidence vote next month, Muhyiddin said his administration would introduce bills to limit the term of the prime minister and to stop lawmakers from party-hopping, among other reforms.

He also promised equal funding to all MPs for their constituency needs, including those in opposition seats.

Muhyiddin was immediately slammed on social media and by opposition MPs for offering bribes openly on live television.

Opposition parties were quick to issue statements rejecting his offer. Umno, which has MPs in Muhyiddin’s cabinet, also rejected his offers, saying the party could not deal with a leader who has lost legitimacy.

Muhyiddin is believed to have only 100 MPs supporting him after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him in the last two weeks. The Dewan Rakyat has 222 seats but there are currently 220 MPs following the deaths of two lawmakers last year. TMI

Framing PM’s offer as bribery, opposition to lodge police and MACC reports

Amanah is lodging police reports nationwide today against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over offers he made to the opposition in a bid to rebuild his majority.

Muhyiddin’s offers included, among others, equitable funding for opposition MPs and reforms that have long been lobbied by the opposition, such as term limits for the prime minister, anti-hopping laws, and a more inclusive composition of parliamentary select committees.

The opposition has rejected the offer, framing it as “bribery” in a desperate attempt to save the Pagoh MP’s government.

Amanah announced that it will lodge reports at various police stations at 11am.

“According to Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution, if the prime minister no longer enjoys the confidence of a majority of Dewan Rakyat members, he has to resign unless the Yang di-Pertuan Agong dissolves Parliament at his request.

“However, instead of resigning, Muhyiddin in his speech made all kinds of offers and inducements to MPs in order to get their support and remain as prime minister,” they said in a joint statement.

The PKR leaders claimed this was in violation of Section 21 of the MACC Act which concerns providing an inducement to public officers to influence their actions.

“Considering the inducement was done on live television, PKR Youth has made a report with the MACC,” they added.

Muhyiddin’s majority crumbled after an Umno faction led by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew support for the prime minister.

Muhyiddin retains the support of 23 out of 38 Umno MPs but still falls short of a parliamentary majority.

Without Zahid’s faction, Muhyiddin now commands the support of 100 out of 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, 11 short of a simple majority.

Muhyiddin has promised to undergo a confidence vote on Sept 7 but the palace wants an earlier date. MKINI

