PKR Youth wants the anti-graft authorities to investigate Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for bribery following his offer of reforms and funding to opposition MPs in exchange for support.

Youth chief Akmal Nasir and the wing’s legal bureau chairman Chiew Choo Man said Muhyiddin should be investigated under Section 21 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act for offering bribes to an officer of a public body.

“Considering that elements of bribery were made on live television, PKR Youth is hereby making an open report to the MACC so that investigations can be conducted into Mahiaddin Md Yasin,” Akmal and Nasir said in a joint statement, using Muhyiddin’s legal name.

They added that Muhyiddin had clearly lost majority support among MPs and should resign.

“But instead of resigning, he has made all sorts of offers that are akin to bribes to all members of the Dewan Rakyat to get their support so that he can continue to be prime minister.

Muhyiddin, in a live telecast yesterday, appealed for bi-partisan support when he faces a vote of confidence in Parliament next month.

He said he would not resign as no other MP had the majority support to replace him as prime minister, and his resignation would create difficulties for the country, which needed stability to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In exchange for supporting him in the confidence vote next month, Muhyiddin said his administration would introduce bills to limit the term of the prime minister and to stop lawmakers from party-hopping, among other reforms.

He also promised equal funding to all MPs for their constituency needs, including those in opposition seats.

Muhyiddin was immediately slammed on social media and by opposition MPs for offering bribes openly on live television.

Opposition parties were quick to issue statements rejecting his offer. Umno, which has MPs in Muhyiddin’s cabinet, also rejected his offers, saying the party could not deal with a leader who has lost legitimacy.

Muhyiddin is believed to have only 100 MPs supporting him after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him in the last two weeks. The Dewan Rakyat has 222 seats but there are currently 220 MPs following the deaths of two lawmakers last year. TMI