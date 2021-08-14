BRING OUT THE GUILOTTINE – WHAT DEMON POSSESSED ‘UMNO 23’ TO TRY TO HIJACK THEIR OWN PARTY? NO NEED FOR ZAHID TO PRESS THE BUTTON – MALAYS THEMSELVES WILL DO THE HONOURS – AS FOR ‘FOREVER LOSERS’ MCA, MIC & GERAKAN, NOW THEY KNOW WHY THEY TOO ARE HATED BY THEIR OWN COMMUNITIES
Tough for Umno rebels to defend their seats in GE15, observers say
Voters’ ethnicity of these seats will be important, as these are mostly rural seats where Malay voter loyalty tends to be towards the party and not the candidate, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Dr Mazlan Ali said.
“The only exception is Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who won Gua Musang in 12 straight elections contesting under Semangat 46 (S46) and Umno,” said the political science analyst.
S46 broke off from Umno after Dr Mahathir Mohamad defeated Tengku Razaleigh in a fractious party election in 1988. It then partnered PAS in the 1990 and 1995 elections under the Angkatan Perpaduan Ummah pact, before disbanding and returning to Umno in 1996.
Another splinter party whose candidates have suffered because of voters’ loyalty to the party is Amanah, a breakaway from PAS.
The tendency for party loyalty is particularly strong in the peninsula’s east coast, where despite winning 11 federal seats in 2018, Amanah lost all the state and federal seats it contested in east coast states in the last election.
Mazlan was commenting on the prospects of the 23 Umno MPs in defending their seats in the next election, whether under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner or as independents.
Of the 23, 11 are from the Malay states of Perlis (2), Kedah (1), Kelantan (1), Terengganu (1) and Pahang (6).
The seats with the highest concentration of Malay voters are in Besut (98%) followed by Ketereh (97%) and Putrajaya (95%).
The four seats that are only slightly above the Malay-majority margin of 60% are Sembrong (61%), Bera (62%), Jempol (64%) and Jelebu (65%).
Will PAS help?
Ilham Centre, which specialises in Malay voter analysis, said it will be very interesting to see what PAS will do in these 23 Umno seats whose MPs are sticking with Muhyiddin and PN.
The Islamist party, which is strong in the east coast, has supported PN ever since its first taste of federal power after helping Muhyiddin’s Bersatu topple Pakatan Harapan (PH) in February last year.
PAS is also a member of the PN coalition, while Umno is not, and the collaboration of Umno and PAS had under Muafakat Nasional, a pact sealed in 2019 before the “Sheraton move”, is as good as dead, according to several Umno grassroots leaders interviewed previously.
“Will PAS help Umno as some of these seats are traditionally contested by them too? And will the 23 contest under the PN logo like in Sabah?” Ilham Centre’s executive director Hisommudin Bakar asked.
The PN logo made its debut in September last year at the Sabah elections, where party affiliation is less strong and voters choose based on candidate, unlike the trend among rural voters in the peninsula.
PN and Umno agreed avoid overlapping contests in the Sabah polls, but despite winning 11 state seats to Umno’s 14, PN managed to get the chief minister’s post by having a larger force of Bersatu including former Umno reps who joined Muhyiddin’s party, combined with STAR and PBS.
Hisommudin said PAS will play a huge role in helping some of the Umno MPs loyal to PN to defend their seats.
“Take Padang Terap (in Kedah) for example. Mahdzir Khalid has a very good chance of defending this seat if PAS throws their support behind him as Umno and PAS are evenly matched here.
“Mahdzir just has to defend a small portion of his Umno votes while hoping that PAS throws their support behind him. But if there’s a three-cornered fight here again, Mahdzir might lose, while PAS can win,” said the pollster.
In the last election, Mahdzir (16,384 votes) narrowly defeated PAS’ Mohd Azam Aziz (15,285) by 1,099 votes (2.82%) in a three-cornered fight with PH’s Mohd Khairizal Khazali (7,254).
Another interesting seat, said Hisommudin, is Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa’s Ketereh in Kelantan.
In the last election, Annuar (25,467 votes) defeated PAS’ Wan Ismail Wan Jusoh (20,841) by 4,626 votes (8.71%) in a three-cornered fight with PH’s Mohd Radzi Jidin (6,799), who has since joined PN.
“Will PAS try to win here or give way to Annuar?” said Hisommudin.
According to Hisommudin, in six out of the 23 Umno seats where MPs support Muhyiddin, their closest rival in the last election had been the PAS candidate.
These six are Padang Terap (2.82% winning margin), Besut (6.48%), Rompin (22.91%), Ketereh (8.71%), Kuala Krau (7.51%) and Maran (11.5%).
With the exception of Rompin, where the winning margin is considerable, PAS may not have to surrender these seats to the incumbent as they also stand a chance to win there, Hisommudin added.
Can Umno win against the incumbents?
As for the Umno seats where MPs have pulled support from Muhyiddin and PN, analyst Mazlan said the PN government’s poor record will give Umno an advantage.
“Going by current sentiments against PN, Umno stands a very good chance… especially in Terengganu.
“Voters are unhappy that the PAS state government has cancelled many of the aid programmes that were started by Barisan Nasional after taking over in 2018.
Added to PN’s weak handling of the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic, I believe voters are ready to vote for Umno again after voting against them in 2018,” said Mazlan.
He predicted a 50-50 fight for Umno seats in the east coast states, but the party will likely win back all its seats in the west coast where the incumbents back Muhyiddin.
Hisommudin said that Umno’s seats in Perak, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor will not be affected by PAS or PN.
“Although PAS and Bersatu are together now, they haven’t been able to threaten Umno’s dominance in these states.”
Hisommudin added that PN’s spat with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over who has the right to revoke the emergency ordinances and the use of the Registrar of Societies against Umno will only spur their supporters.
“The basic summary is that it will be hard for the Muhyiddin’s Umno supporters to defend their seats in the Malay-majority constituencies as much of the support depends on the party strength.
“Although there are many factors in an election – including the inconsistency of young voters (below 40), multi-cornered fights, turnout, among others – the point is the sentiments are against the PN government.
“PN would only stand a chance against Umno if public sentiment is on its side. Failing which, this looks like a mission impossible for the Umno 23 who back Muhyiddin,” said Hisommudin.
Who are the Umno MPs supporting Muhyiddin?
AHEAD of a confidence vote for the prime minister, there are 23 Umno MPs for Muhyiddin Yassin and 15, against.
In a three-part series, The Malaysian Insight looks at some of the constituencies of the 23 who are sticking with the embattled prime minister, whose ratings have plunged over the Perikatan Nasional government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and economy.
Most of the 23 hold a post in government, or at least a government-linked entity, and that their appointments were made by Muhyiddin after PN took over Putrajaya from Pakatan Harapan last year.
All 23 seats are Malay majority constituencies, and it will be interesting to see if these MPs can defend their seats in the next election after breaking ranks with the party’s decision to pull support for Muhyiddin and PN.
In this first part, The Malaysian Insight takes a look at some of the 23 Umno MPs who are said to be backing Muhyiddin, according to Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the deputy prime minister.
Pahang has biggest contingent
As testament to Ismail Sabri’s influence, Pahang has the largest number of Umno MPs backing Muhyiddin.
According to the Bera MP, six out of nine Umno MPs in the state support the PN chairman.
Besides Ismail Sabri, the other five are first term MP Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar), second term MPs Abdul Rahman Muhamad (Lipis) and Hasan Ariffin (Rompin), and fourth term MPs Ismail Mutalib (Maran) and Ismail Said (Kuala Krau).
Ismail is also a fourth-term MP.
In terms of the government posts they hold, Shahar is deputy finance minister, Rahman is deputy rural and regional development minister, Ismail Mutalib is deputy housing and local government minister, and Ismail Said is deputy home minister.
The Pahang MPs who are not supporting Muhyiddin are former prime minister Najib Razak (Pekan), Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut) and Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands).
Perak has three Umno MPs supporting Muhyiddin. Three more are originally from Umno but are now in Bersatu, which Muhyiddin heads.
Umno’s three are Mohd Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas), Mastura Mohd Yazid (Kuala Kangsar) and Tajuddin Abdul Rahman(Pasir Salak).
Mastura is a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, while Tajuddin was Prasarana chairman until his removal in May over a mishandled press conference and other gaffes.
The three defectors who won their seats on an Umno ticket but jumped to Bersatu after the 2018 general election are Noor Azmi Ghazali (Bagan Serai) followed by Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut) and Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang).
Hamzah is the home minister, Noor Azmi is deputy health minister while Syed Abu Hussin is the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia chairman.
Umno’s birth state, Johor, has three Umno MPs backing the Bersatu president, and all of them hold government positions.
Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong) is senior minister in charge of foreign affairs, Dr Adham Baba (Tenggara) is health minister and Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Kota Tinggi) is national unity minister.
Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), won his seat in 2018 as an Umno candidate but defected to Bersatu in 2019.
Clean sweep in Perlis and Negri Sembilan
it is interesting to note that Muhyiddin has made a clean sweep in Perlis and Negri Sembilan.
Umno, which won two out of three parliament seats in Perlis, three out of eight in Negeri Sembilan, all backed Muhyiddin as prime minister.
The Perlis team consists of fourth term MP Shahidan Kassim (Arau), who is one of Muhyiddin’s most vocal supporter in Parliament, and Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Padang Besar), who is deputy communications and multimedia minister.
Shahidan is also chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia.
In Negri Sembilan, despite Umno here being under party deputy president Mohamad Hasan, all the party’s three MPs are for Muhyiddin. They are Khairy Jamaluddin (Rembau), Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu) and Salim Sharif (Jempol).
Only Khairy has a government position. He is science, technology and innovation minister and he also heads the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.
Up north, Umno has only two MPs who are against Muhyiddin: Umno advisory committee chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang) and Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang).
Muhyiddin has in his bag the remaining Umno MP, Annuar Musa (Ketereh), who is also Federal Territories minister and one of Muhyiddin’s strongest defenders.
Two original Umno MPs – Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli) and Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah) – have already defected to Bersatu.
Mustapa is a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department while Ikmal is deputy defence minister.
All but four of the 23 Umno MPs who support Muhyiddin represent seats that have a Malay majority electorate of more than 70%.
The four seats that are only slightly above the Malay majority margin of 60% are Sembrong (61%), Bera (62%), Jempol (64%) and Jelebu (65%).
The highest concentration of Malay voters are in Besut (98%) followed by Ketereh (97%) and Putrajaya (95%).
The biggest number of registered voters are found in Rembau (88,935), followed by Besut (86,627) and (73,432). The seat with the smallest voter base is Putrajaya (27,306).
In the second part, The Malaysian Insight will look at the prospects of the incumbents retaining their seats in the next elections.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
