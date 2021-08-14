JAW-DROPPING MOMENT FOR MALAYS – SUDDENLY DAP & ANWAR ARE NOW ‘HALAL’ – FOR ‘MALAYS & MUSLIMS ONLY’ PAS & UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER – AS THEY REVEAL THEIR HYPOCRISY IN LAST GASP PLAN TO CLING TO POLITICAL POWER

Are DAP and Anwar okay for you now, Umno rebels asked

PETALING JAYA: A Barisan Nasional leader has asked Umno’s rebel MPs to state what they now have to say about Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s overture to the opposition.

He has directed the same question at pro-Muhyiddin party PAS.

Speaking to FMT, Selangor Barisan Nasional information chief Isham Jalil noted that Umno had, at its annual general meeting, decided against working with DAP and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

“And everyone knows how PAS feels about PKR and DAP,” he added.

He also noted that pro-Muhyiddin Umno MPs like Shahidan Kassim, Annuar Musa and Nazri Aziz had, on several occasions, reminded Umno of its “no Anwar, no DAP” stand.

“What do these pro-Muhyiddin Umno MPs and PAS have to say now that the PM is reaching out to the opposition to keep his government intact?”

Yesterday, Muhyiddin proposed several reforms should he win September’s confidence vote. These include a term limit for the prime minister, equal allocations for MPs and anti-party hopping legislation.

Umno and the opposition parties have since rejected the prime minister’s proposals.

Isham said Shahidan and other pro-Muhyiddin MPs should now tell their grassroots supporters how they stood on the prime minister’s proposal for bipartisan support.

“I’m sure their grassroots will be eager to know about this new realignment that the prime minister seems to be pushing,” he said.

“As far as Umno is concerned, we are consistent. We said at our AGM we won’t work with Anwar and DAP. This hasn’t changed. Can Shahidan, Annuar, Nazri and PAS say the same?” FMT

Zahid: Umno rejects Muhyiddin’s cross-party cooperation offer

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that his party rejects the bipartisan offer made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the latter’s special address today.In a statement, he said that Muhyiddin’s act of extending the olive branch to those opposing him is an open admission that he no longer commands majority support of the Dewan Rakyat and has no validity to carry out his duties as a legitimate prime minister, as stipulated under Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution. “Umno cannot consider all the offers from someone who has no legitimacy, what more one who openly bribes and is desperate only to extend one’s political life. “As an MP who abides by the oath to nurture, protect and defend the Federal Constitution, the Pagoh MP should not seize power from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in deciding matters on the appointment of a prime minister,” Zahid added. He also called on the public to remain calm until the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints a new prime minister from among MPs, as stipulated under Article 40(2) of the Federal Constitution. Ahmad Zahid also thanked the 15 Umno MPs who stood by the party’s decision to defend the royal institution and the nation’s laws. Earlier, Muhyiddin had offered the Opposition coalition an opportunity to work together following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament. In a special address today, he said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic. Muhyiddin, whose majority support in Parliament is in doubt, has been granted until September 7 when Parliament reconvenes to present his case. At the same time, a motion of no-confidence will be tabled against Muhyiddin. In his speech today, he also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the King to appoint them as the new prime minister. He also urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week. Pakatan Harapan (PH) also rejected Muhyiddin’s offer to work together in a bipartisan manner. Instead, the Opposition coalition, in a statement, countered by promising to offer a “better plan” to those who are suffering as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. MALAY MAIL

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

