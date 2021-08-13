ACCUSED OF ‘BRIBERY ON NATIONAL TV’, THICK-SKINNED MUHYIDDIN HAS THE CHEEK TO SAY HE MUST STAY PM BECAUSE ‘I CANNOT LET KLEPTOCRATS BACK INTO POWER’ – IS HE SUGGESTING AGONG WILL? YET APART FROM THE POLITICAL BANGING – THE KEY ISSUE IS TRUST! THE OPPOSITION IS RIGHT – ‘THE PN CABINET LED MALAYSIA TO WHERE WE ARE TODAY. TODAY’S SPEECH DOES NOT ADDRESS THAT INCOMPETENCY & CHANGES NOTHING IN HELPING MALAYSIA OUT OF THE CURRENT MESS’

Politics | August 13, 2021 by | 0 Comments

This is bribery on national TV, say opposition MPs

PETALING JAYA: If Muhyiddin Yassin thought that his offer of “bipartisan political cooperation” would cool things politically, he was wrong.

Instead, opposition MPs rushed to hit out at him, with PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil decrying the prime minister’s address as essentially “bribery on national TV”.

“Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution is extremely clear that once the prime minister has lost his majority, he has two options: resign, or advise the King to dissolve Parliament.

“What he’s done is not in line with the Constitution because he is in no position to decide on behalf of the King who has the majority. His brazen statement ignores the King’s authority, function and powers as vested in the Federal Constitution.

“In the words of (Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker) Azalina Othman Said, this is a dollar short and a day late,” he said.

Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking also slammed the prime minister’s offer, describing his speech on TV as “Live: Bribery and Scheme of Things 2.0”.

“Somehow also reminiscent of ‘You help me, I help you’ in the 2010 Sibu by-election,” he said in a Twitter post.

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim questioned Muhyiddin’s excuse that he could not allow the “kleptocrats” back in power, a term often used by the opposition against former prime minister Najib Razak.

“They usurped power and ruled for more than a year, causing untold suffering and death with the help of so-called kleptocrats, and now they want to be heroes to keep us away from the kleptocrats?” he asked.

He also questioned if the “No DAP” tagline often touted was now no longer relevant since the government was offering the bipartisan deal to his party too.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng disagreed strongly with Muhyiddin’s proposal and reiterated his call for the prime minister to step down, saying: “I reject your carrot and stick approach. Please resign!”

Meanwhile, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said she still had an issue with the Perikatan Nasional government’s Cabinet despite the prime minister’s olive branch offer.

“Their Cabinet of ministers has led Malaysia to where we are today. Today’s speech does not address that incompetency and changes nothing in helping Malaysia out of the current mess,” she said on Twitter.  FMT

I can’t let kleptocrats get back into power, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says he bears the responsibility of not allowing the group of “kleptocrats” to get back into power.

In a national address today, Muhyiddin explained the reasons behind his attempt to reach bipartisan agreement for the opposition to back him in a motion of confidence in Parliament.

“At the same time, just like all of you, I have the responsibility of not allowing the kleptocrat group to govern if this political turmoil is not resolved immediately,” he said.

This was an obvious dig at Umno MPs like Najib Razak, with the term “kleptocrat” often used by the opposition against the former prime minister back in the 2018 polls.

Muhyiddin’s remarks also come just two weeks after claiming that he had been under pressure from “certain parties” to intervene in the court matters of several individuals facing criminal charges.

He said these individuals were uneasy over his strict stand in refusing to entertain their demands, adding that they were charged with criminal offences.

Umno MPs who are currently facing court charges include Najib, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, Bung Moktar Radin and Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Muhyiddin said he had no intention to continue clinging to power, adding that he knew the right thing to do was to return the mandate to the people when the time was right.

“Therefore, depending on the pandemic, I pledge that the 15th general election will be held by the end of July next year at the latest.” FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle