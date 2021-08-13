IT’S A RESOUNDING ‘NO!’ – OPPOSITION MPs DENOUNCE ‘BUSYBODY’ ‘LIAR’ MUHYIDDIN – INDEED EVEN IN PLEADING FOR SUPPORT, MUHYIDDIN LIES – ‘HE HAS NO BUSINESS DETERMINING WHO CAN COMMAND MAJORITY OF THE HOUSE AFTER HIM. THAT’S THE PREROGATIVE OF THE KING’

Muhyiddin offers olive branch to opposition, promises reforms

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today said he cannot resign because no one else commands the majority to replace him.

He said a government was needed to ensure that the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination program continues as scheduled.

He also appealed to the opposition to back him in the upcoming confidence vote by promising a slew of reforms. Among others he promised:

  • Bi-partisan consultation for supply (budget) bills.
  • Implementation of Undi18 without waiting for automatic registration.
  • Reforms on Parliamentary process.
  • Laws to prevent defection of lawmakers.
  • Term limits for prime minister.
  • Annual allocation for all MPs
  • Half of the select committees to be headed by opposition
  • Opposition leader to be treated as a senior cabinet minister.

Some proposed reforms – term limits for the prime minister and the “anti-hopping” law – will require constitutional amendments, he said.

Muhyiddin said he envisaged a government that is more stable and inclusive after the confidence vote. MKINI

