FACING THE SACK, MUHYIDDIN FINALLY ADMITS HE HAS LOST MAJORITY – SEEKS SUPPORT FROM OPPOSITION, OFFERS REFORMS – EVEN AS NAJIB WARNS ‘THE NEXT 48 HOURS’ WILL BE CRUCIAL FOR MALAYSIA

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today said he cannot resign because no one else commands the majority to replace him.
He said a government was needed to ensure that the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination program continues as scheduled.
He also appealed to the opposition to back him in the upcoming confidence vote by promising a slew of reforms. Among others he promised:
- Bi-partisan consultation for supply (budget) bills.
- Implementation of Undi18 without waiting for automatic registration.
- Reforms on Parliamentary process.
- Laws to prevent defection of lawmakers.
- Term limits for prime minister.
- Annual allocation for all MPs
- Half of the select committees to be headed by opposition
- Opposition leader to be treated as a senior cabinet minister.
Some proposed reforms – term limits for the prime minister and the “anti-hopping” law – will require constitutional amendments, he said.
Muhyiddin said he envisaged a government that is more stable and inclusive after the confidence vote. MKINI
Next 48 hours is crucial – Najib
The next two days will be crucial in determining the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional government, said former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.
“The next few days, perhaps 24 hours or 48 hours, will be a critical time for this country.
“Whatever decision made, including by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will determine the future of the country.
Najib was speaking to Pekan Umno division office bearers remotely today and a video clip of his speech was uploaded on his Facebook page. Najib is the Pekan Umno division head.
He said that in 2009, the Perak ruler had determined outside the state assembly that Mohamad Nizar Jamaluddin no longer commanded majority support. That method, said Najib, was accepted by the Federal Court.
Commenting on Istana Negara’s recent letter to the Dewan Rakyat speaker, Najib said this was further proof that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has lost the right to rule.
“The government lost its majority when 14 Umno MPs withdrew support for Muhyiddin. The government has lost its legitimacy.
“This may involve interpretation of the constitution and there are ways to test the legitimacy,” he said.
As of Aug 9, it is certain that 13 Umno MPs had written to the Agong to inform him of their decision to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.
Another MP – Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah – no longer sat with the opposition when Dewan Rakyat convened in late July.
Assuming all else remained equal, Muhyiddin’s supporters in Dewan Rakyat had been whittled down to 100 – 11 short of a simple majority.
As of yesterday, Muhyiddin’s administration had insisted that his majority will only be tested when Parliament reconvenes on Sept 7. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
