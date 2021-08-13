JUST GO, MUHYIDDIN – NO NEED TO TEST SUPPORT, AZHAR HAS SAID IT ALL – UMNO VEEP REFERS TO SPEAKER’S ALLEGED LETTER TO THE KING – EVEN AS AZALINA WARNS MUHYIDDIN – DON’T BOTHER TO THINK OF FORMING MINORITY GOVT WHEN YOU HAVEN’T FACED CONFIDENCE VOTE

MUHYIDDIN Yassin should resign immediately if a purported letter from Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun is true that the prime minister has lost his support in the House, said Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The Umno vice-president said that in such a situation, the prime minister no longer needs to test his support in the Dewan Rakyat.

“He (Muhyiddin) now knows his support. Therefore, he must immediately comply with Article 43 (4) of the Federal Constitution, which is to resign or advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament,” he said in a statement today.

Khaled was commenting on a letter that went viral, where Azhar allegedly confirmed to the king that Muhyiddin had the support of only 100 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said that on August 9, Istana Negara sent a letter to the Speaker requesting to be informed on the number of MPs who support the prime minister.



“The letter also requested that an answer be given on August 10.



“The request by Istana Negara is not only something out of the ordinary, but shows that the prime minister’s explanation that he still has a majority is being questioned by the Palace.



“There has also been a reply letter from the Speaker on August 9 informing that the latest number of MPs supporting Muhyiddin was 100 people.”

Khaled added that Azhar is responsible for explaining the letter that has been widely circulated.

“If it is not authentic, then he should immediately deny it. Otherwise he has failed to carry out his duties fairly, neutrally and deliberately conspired with the prime minister to defend his lost legitimacy.”

He also appealed to the Agong to act decisively by implementing Article 43 (4), if it is true that the Speaker has confirmed that the prime minister can no longer lead the government. TMI

Muhyiddin can’t form minority govt without confidence vote, says Azalina

MUHYIDDIN Yassin cannot form a minority government without the Dewan Rakyat first deciding which MP has the confidence of the majority of lawmakers to be prime minister, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Azalina Othman Said said today.

She was addressing rumours that Muhyiddin might be delaying a vote of confidence so as to garner support from the opposition through a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) and form a minority government to replace the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. The rumours started after 15 Umno MPs pulled their support, leaving Muhyiddin without majority support.

“Can (Muhyiddin) seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s permission to form a minority government? The short answer is ’no’. Not for now, not before (Muhyiddin) resigns, and not before the possibility of another or a new majority block.

“If there is a new majority block, it must be allowed to present a MP who commands the majority. In other words, such representation must come from the floor, that is from the MPs to the king, and not the other way around,” Azalina wrote in a post on social media.

She added that if no MP commands the majority, only then can the king use his discretion as a constitutional monarch to invite the former prime minister to offer himself as a minority government with CSA.

“Since the federal constitution is silent on the option of a minority government, let’s not be over-hasty!” Azalina, who is Pengerang MP, said.

She also highlighted the fact that in the Westminster system, which the Malaysian Parliament is modelled on, the constitutional monarch does not have a role in forming the government, nor to facilitation negotiations on such a matter.

“The Agong’s duty is to accept whoever can command the majority to his satisfaction,” Azalina said.

Minority governments, she said, are typically formed after a general election, and are conditional upon signing of a CSA.

“It is an option available for a formation of a government when no one political party can rule as a majority party.

“A minority government leader will not have the ability to govern like a majority government, as he will lack the capacity to pass laws and bring policy changes according to his ‘whims and fancies’ without the security of majority votes.”

As such, a minority government can also raise more “headaches”, as CSAs only assure support for important motions such as the annual budget or specific legislation.

“Bilateral deals and crossing of floors will continuously occur as MPs can choose to be a temporary ally (by accepting a CSA) or opponent (by refusing a CSA), and then swap votes.

“This can go on and on and on and on. Who then will bear the brunt of this mess or have the biggest headache? Civil servants! Who then will suffer due to constant uncertainties? Civil societies and the people!”

Azalina said Muhyiddin and the PN government might not be in the current situation had there been a written agreement between all component parties of the government.

“A minority government is vastly different from a coalition government, where political parties agree to form a government from the onset based on shared policies and agendas. With a coalition government, there is a greater demand for a strict interpretation of coalition partners’ expectations, set in a written agreement that includes terms for entry, exit, and procedures for conflict resolution.

“Unfortunately, (Muhyiddin’s) government never entered into such a written agreement with its component political party partners. Otherwise, the political chaos that we are experiencing today could have been averted,“ she said.

Azalina said that in dealing with the current political crisis must, there must be checks and balances and the separation of powers.

“We are in uncharted waters and therefore, how this matter is dealt with is of utmost importance to us as a nation. Precedents will be set that will mark our history in upholding our constitutional and parliamentary democracy.” TMI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.