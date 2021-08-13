‘WHY SHOULD I NEED A PARDON WHEN I’M INNOCENT’ – NAJIB TAKES A SWIPE AT ANWAR’S ROYAL PARDON FOR SODOMY CONVICTION – CLAIMS HE DOES NOT WANT HIS CORRUPTION CHARGES DROPPED – ‘I ALSO DO NOT WANT ANY POLITICAL INTERFERENCE’ – EVEN AS POWER-CRAZED ANWAR PREMATURELY RUSHES OFF FOR THE PM POST AGAIN

Najib reiterates he wants to clear his name in court

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has reiterated that he wants to clear his name in court and does not want the charges against him to be dropped.

“I also do not want any political interference (in my case). I am confident that I am innocent.

“Why the need to pardon me when I am innocent. Truth will prevail,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 13).

The former prime minister clarified that he had no knowledge of the initiative of a group who submitted a petition to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to seek pardon on his behalf.

“I would like to thank the NGO for their concern. But I have never contacted them nor did they inform me of their plans to send a petition to the Istana Negara,” Najib explained.

“Let me repeat this. I want all my cases to go through trial and through a legal process that is fair and transparent. This is the only way for me to completely clear my name,” he added.

Earlier Friday, Pertubuhan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia (PSUAM) submitted their petition to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

PSUAM said such a pardon would pave the way for Najib to become prime minister again on an interim basis.

Its chairman Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz claimed that Najib had proven his ability to govern the country well.

“I suggest that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong give Najib a royal pardon from any court action, whether ongoing or for which he has already been convicted,” he said in a statement.

He added that Najib’s leadership had been proven during his former administration of the country.

“In my opinion, Najib did a good job throughout his tenure as the sixth prime minister,” he said. ANN

Najib insinuates PN behind pardon petition, pledges to fight cases in court

Najib Abdul Razak insinuated that his political rivals from Perikatan Nasional (PN) orchestrated the move to petition the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to pardon him. In a Facebook post this afternoon, the former premier noted how a particular news portal had featured the event live on its website. Najib, who insisted on clearing his name through the court process, described the news portal, which has been linked to a federal minister, as the ruling government’s mouthpiece. “I am grateful to the NGO for their concern but I have never communicated with them and was not informed about their petition to the palace this morning. “Let me reiterate. I want my cases to go through a fair and transparent legal process because it is the sole avenue for me to clear my name. “I do not want the charges to be dropped nor do I seek political interference in the matter. “I am confident that I am innocent.What is the need for a royal pardon when I am innocent?” he added. The former premier ended the post with the “berani kerana benar” catchphrase, which is often used by Pakatan Harapan politicians. In its petition to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the group – Pertubuhan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia (PSUAM) – said the pardon would allow Najib to become prime minister again on an interim basis. Meanwhile, a source close to Najib claimed that the latest development was in line with PN’s claim that Umno’s rejection of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is because some of its leaders wanted their respective cases to be dropped and that the party is power crazed. However, he claimed that the real reason for Umno’s stand is because the current government is more concerned with devising strategies to remain in power instead of battling the Covid-19 pandemic and rescuing the nation’s economy. “As a result, the government committed many fatal and unforgivable mistakes, making Malaysia among the nations with the highest number of new cases and deaths per capita. “The political instability that has existed since GE14 can only be solved by returning the mandate to the people via fresh polls after we have achieved herd immunity. “There is no guarantee that Umno will win or do well in the polls,” he added. In the wake of Umno lawmakers aligned to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib withdrawing their support for him, Muhyiddin said that certain quarters wanted him to interfere in court matters. The prime minister also said he would let lawmakers decide on his fate through a motion of confidence in Parliament. On July 7 last year, the High Court found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering with regard to RM42 million in funds originating from the government-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd. The Court of Appeal has yet to deliver a verdict on the former premier’s appeal. Najib is currently facing a similar trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for misappropriating RM2.6 billion from another government-owned company 1MDB Bhd. He is also facing a trial for allegedly tampering with a government audit report on 1MDB whereas the The Inland Revenue Board is seeking RM1.69 billion in tax arrears from him. MKINI MKINI / ANN

