JOHOR SULTAN RAISES EYEBROWS AGAIN – THIS TIME BY MEETING ISMAIL SABRI A DAY AFTER MUHYIDDIN – RAISING CONCERNS SOME ROYALS ARE BEING DRAGGED INTO INTERFERING IN POLITICS ON BEHALF OF MUHYIDDIN REGIME
Johor Sultan meets DPM Ismail Sabri, a day after meeting PM Muhyiddin
It is learnt that Ismail Sabri, who is also the Umno vice-president, will later adjourn to the Johor mentri besar’s residence at Bukit Saujana here after Friday prayers for a state Umno political bureau meeting.
During the state assembly opening, the 63-year-old monarch issued a stern warning to all assemblymen that he will not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly if they cannot work together and the political turmoil disrupts the governance of Johor.
He then granted an audience to the prime minister yesterday at Istana Pasir Pelangi. MALAY MAIL
Johor ruler has audience with Ismail Sabri on Friday (Aug 13)
JOHOR BARU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had an audience with Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi here on Friday (Aug 13).
According to the Johor ruler’s official Facebook page, the Senior Minister arrived at the palace at about 10.45am.
The meeting was held for about one hour.
Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, is also expected to meet with the party’s leaders here.
The meeting took place after Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir assemblyman, attended the state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar.
“I invited Tan Sri Muhyiddin for lunch and he also informed me about the nation’s current developments,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Johor Royal Press Office on Thursday.
– ANN
.