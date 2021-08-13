NEW CASES KEEP SHOOTING SKYWARDS – NOW 21.4K – FOR HOW LONG WILL INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME KEEP MALAYSIA LOCKED DOWN – EVEN AS ‘WARM WATER’ MINISTER WARNS ‘MANAGING MENTAL HEALTH NOW TOP PRIORITY’ IN COVID FIGHT
Covid-19 (Aug 13): 21.4k new cases, Perlis reports record high
The Health Ministry reported 21,468 new cases of Covid-19 today.
Outside the Klang Valley, five other states reported cases in the four digits.
Meanwhile, Perlis, which is under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, reported its highest number of cases to date.
Health minister says managing mental health is top priority now in Covid-19 fight
KUALA LUMPUR ― Managing the mental health of Malaysia’s population now is the government’s utmost priority in the fight against Covid-19, according to Health Minister Datuk Dr Adham Baba.
“We need to manage mental health using cognitive-behavioural approaches, mindfulness and spirituality.
Dr Adham also said Malaysia needs to start making paradigm shifts in healthcare.
He said the pandemic revealed the importance of healthcare transformation, health equity and access in communities.
He also said the pandemic strained Malaysia’s healthcare system and showed that it needed to transform in order to better serve the population.
“Covid-19 has also made the case for the importance of healthcare transformation and emphasized the importance of health equity and access in our communities. Health and wealth are interlinked.
“Health systems cross sectors to support more economically active societies. We need to start shifting paradigms in healthcare by making systemic challenges more obvious, by proving the case for integrated and digital delivery, and more flexible workforces,” he said. MALAY MAIL
MKINI
.