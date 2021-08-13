SHOCK SHOOTING AT RMAF CAMP GUARDHOUSE – AIRMAN OPENS FIRE ON COLLEAGUES BEFORE KILLING HIMSELF – LEAVING 2 DEAD, ONE SERIOUSLY INJURED

KUCHING: Three Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a shooting incident at their camp in Kota Samarahan Friday (Aug 13) morning.

Sarawak police commissioner Comm Datuk Aidi Ismail said the shooting happened at the guardhouse of the RMAF camp.

“Initial investigations found that the incident involved four RMAF personnel on duty at the guardhouse.

Police personnel seen at the entrance of the RMAF camp in Kota Samarahan. — ZULAZHAR SHEBLEE/The Star

“Three personnel died at the scene, while one was seriously injured and brought to the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan for treatment,” he said in a statement, adding that investigations were ongoing.

RMAF also confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that it occurred at about 7.15am Friday.

It urged the public not to speculate on the shooting but to let the police complete their investigations.

“We have handed over the case to the police for investigation.

“We will also set up an investigation board to identify the cause of the incident,” RMAF said. – ANN

Airman shot 3 colleagues before killing himself, say cops

PETALING JAYA: One of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel who died in a shooting incident at a Sarawak air base this morning is believed to have shot his three colleagues before killing himself. Sarawak police chief Aidi Ismail told FMT this was based on preliminary investigations, adding that they were still probing the shooting. He said the incident happened at 7.50am at a guard post at the Kota Samarahan base, where three of the personnel were found dead and one badly injured. The injured man was taken to the Sarawak Heart Centre for treatment but died at 9.25am, he said. “Forensic teams from the state police headquarters and Sarawak General Hospital are at the scene. Investigations are ongoing,” he said. Aidi also said the incident had been classified as a murder case, with the probe being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code. FMT ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

