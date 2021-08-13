A group has petitioned the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to pardon Najib Abdul Razak for his past conviction and ongoing trials.

The group – Pertubuhan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia (PSUAM) – said the pardon will pave way for Najib to become prime minister again on an interim basis.

PSUAM chairperson Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz claimed Najib has not been proven guilty until he has exhausted all his legal options and a pardon would indicate His Majesty’s blessing.

Moreover, he said Najib is one of four “Orang Besar Berempat”, a hereditary nobility title.

“This is an opportunity to save Malaysia. Najib fulfils two criteria – he is trusted by His Majesty and he has experience running the country,” said Imran.

He said Najib has been consistently providing useful advice to the government on how to handle the economy and people’s welfare.

He is confident that once Najib is in power, he will take care of the people’s welfare and impose a proper “total lockdown” to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Imran said he was aware Najib faced some trials that were still in the lower courts but the Agong can grant a “subjective” pardon – he did not elaborate how.

He said Najib was not formally informed of PSUAM’s intention to file the petition.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Najib said the latter was unaware of this initiative.

On July 7 last year, Najib was found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering by pocketing RM42 million in funds originating from government-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The Court of Appeal has yet to deliver a verdict on Najib’s appeal of the guilty verdict.

Najib is currently facing a similar trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for misappropriating RM2.6 billion from another government-owned company 1MDB Bhd.

He is also facing a trial for allegedly tampering with a government audit report on 1MDB.

The Inland Revenue Board is also seeking RM1.69 billion in tax arrears from Najib.

