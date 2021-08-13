AMID PUBLIC FURORE OVER HALF-BAKED SEPT 1 SCHOOLS RE-OPENING – 16 & 17-YEAR-OLDS CAN GET VACCINATED FROM MID-SEPT IF ENOUGH VACCINE SUPPLY, SAYS MOH

16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated from mid-September

PETALING JAYA: Certain teenagers will be allowed to get their Covid-19 vaccines by the middle of September, according to a letter signed by health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The circular, directed to state health directors and hospital directors, said all teens aged 16 and 17 with or without health issues will be allowed to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, those aged 12 to 15 are eligible to get immunised if they have certain health issues.

“With that said, its implementation depends on the supply of vaccines available,” Noor Hisham said in the letter.

An aide to Noor Hisham confirmed to FMT the letter was authentic, adding that any official announcements on the matter will be made by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF). FMT

