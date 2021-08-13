AMID PUBLIC FURORE OVER HALF-BAKED SEPT 1 SCHOOLS RE-OPENING – 16 & 17-YEAR-OLDS CAN GET VACCINATED FROM MID-SEPT IF ENOUGH VACCINE SUPPLY, SAYS MOH
16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated from mid-September
PETALING JAYA: Certain teenagers will be allowed to get their Covid-19 vaccines by the middle of September, according to a letter signed by health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
The circular, directed to state health directors and hospital directors, said all teens aged 16 and 17 with or without health issues will be allowed to get vaccinated.
“With that said, its implementation depends on the supply of vaccines available,” Noor Hisham said in the letter.
An aide to Noor Hisham confirmed to FMT the letter was authentic, adding that any official announcements on the matter will be made by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF). FMT
Consult stakeholders, doctors before reopening school, Kit Siang tells govt
THE Education Ministry must reconsider its decision to reopen school on September 1 as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to skyrocket, Lim Kit Siang said.
The DAP stalwart said the ministry should consult with teachers, parents and medical practitioners before coming to a decision.
The Iskandar Puteri lawmaker said the ministry must come up with a good Covid-19 risk management manual, empower a risk management committee, introduce Covid risk management guidelines in schools, and provide the necessary funding for it.
“Risk management is a combined effort of the school, parents and medical professionals.
“Covid-19 risk management varies with the type of school. There might be a common component but in general, the variation is attributed to whether the school is boarding or non-boarding and the age of the students.
On July 17, the Education Ministry announced that school will reopen in stages from September 1.
In a recent Facebook post, Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin said that as of August 7, a total of 352,649 or 85.41% of teachers across the country had received their first vaccination shot.
Citing daily Covid-19 cases and deaths data, Lim said the figures indicated the pandemic had worsened from the time the decision was made to reopen school.
“When the Ministry of Education announced the decision on July 17, there were 12,541 daily new Covid-9 cases on and daily new 115 Covid-19 deaths on July 16. Yesterday, there were 21,668 new Covid-19 cases and 318 Covid-19 deaths.
“On July 16, there was a total of 893,323 Covid-19 cases and 11,691 Covid-19 deaths. Today, this has surged to 1,342,215 Covid-19 cases and 11,691 Covid-19 deaths,” he said.
Lim predicted Malaysia could hit the 24,000 daily cases mark by mid-August, a month earlier than forecasted by director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
“When Noor Hisham projected that Malaysia might reach the peak of Covid-19 transmissions in mid-September, he was not expecting his prediction to come true, as he was presenting the worst-case scenario which he hoped would be averted,” Lim said.
“The last thing Noor Hisham expected is for his prediction to be proven true a month earlier – another indication of the shocking mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia which has catapulted the country to be one of the worst performing nations in the world in the Covid-19 pandemic.” TMI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
