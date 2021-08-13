FINAL SHOWDOWN SHAPES UP – IF SPEAKER HAS WRITTEN TO AGONG, THEN MUHYIDDIN MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY – NAJIB MAKES IT CLEAR ‘CONTRARY TO PROPAGANDA’ – AGONG DOES NOT NEED ANOTHER MP TO PROVE HE HAS MORE MAJORITY THAN MUHYIDDIN – ‘IT’S NOT ABOUT WHO IS BIGGER BUT WHETHER YOU HAVE MAJORITY. WHOEVER TAKES OVER IS THE POWER & DISCRETION OF AGONG’

Najib: PM must step down if he loses majority support

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Constitution does not state the need for another lawmaker to prove that he has majority support for the sitting Prime Minister to step down, says Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The former prime minister pointed out that according to Article 43 (4) of the Federal Constitution, if the Prime Minister no longer enjoys majority support from members of the Dewan Rakyat, he is to step down unless he requests that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong dissolves the Parliament.

“Contrary to propaganda, the Constitution does not state the need for another person to have majority support for the Prime Minister to step down.

“It is not the question of who is bigger but it is about whether you have the majority or not,” Najib said in his Facebook posting yesterday.

He said the Cabinet has a collective responsibility towards the Parliament as stated in Article 43 (3), pointing out that its responsibility is not to the Prime Minister.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong can act according to his discretion on the matter of appointing a Prime Minister and to refuse the dissolution of Parliament. This is also stated in the Federal Constitution,” said Najib.

He said if the Dewan Rakyat Speaker had indeed written to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to state that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has lost majority in the Dewan Rakyat, then Muhyiddin would have to resign immediately.

“Who will take over then? It is the discretion and power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Will there be a dissolution (of Parliament)? That, too, will be at the discretion and power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Umno members to remain calm and not to be upset with party leaders who are defending the Prime Minister.

He said as a party that belongs to the rakyat, it must continue to uphold its principles without any hesitation.

“This should not be a cause for disappointment. Perhaps, this could be a reason for Umno’s glorious future. Umno’s priorities now are for the people of Malaysia and the nation,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that the party was also facing some action after it withdrew support for the Prime Minister.

“The Umno president has become a propaganda target through the use of any form and platform,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Registrar of Societies said that the Umno supreme council leadership could only function in a caretaker capacity until the completion of its 2021 annual general assembly and party polls.

Its director-general Jasri Kasim said the Umno supreme council could only carry out administrative matters before the period of the party polls.

ANN

