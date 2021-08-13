BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN UPS THE ANTE ON AGONG – ‘IT’S YOU WHO HAS TO DO AS I ADVISE’? IN SHOCK MOVE, PM TO RESHUFFLE HIS CABINET WITH 2 UMNO MPs TO FILL VACATED POSTS – BUT WILL THE KING GIVE CONSENT FOR THE NEW APPOINTMENTS – KNOWING MUHYIDDIN DOES NOT HAVE MAJORITY SUPPORT – AND THE PN GOVT NO LONGER LEGITIMATE?

2 Umno MPs to get cabinet posts, say sources

TWO Umno members of Parliament will be appointed to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet while two others will be given new portfolios in a minor reshuffle following the resignations of two ministers last week, sources said. The energy and natural resources and higher education portfolios were left vacant when Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Noraini Ahmad resigned from their posts on August 3 and 6 respectively. They quit following Umno’s decision to withdraw support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. “The reshuffle will be announced soon,” said the source, who is aware of the new cabinet appointments. The Malaysian Insight understands that an Umno MP will fill one of the vacant portfolios while a minister will be moved to another ministry. The names of those involved have been identified, the source said, without giving further details on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent. This is Muhyiddin’s first cabinet reshuffle since he became prime minister in March last year following the political movement that ousted the Pakatan Harapan government from Putrajaya. Umno has confirmed that 15 of its MPs no longer support Muhyiddin and have presented their declaration letters to the king. Umno now has seven MPs in Muhyiddin’s cabinet, after Shamsul and Noraini resigned. Last month, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed deputy prime minister while retaining the defence portfolio. Former party vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein is now senior minister in charge of security and foreign affairs minister. Other Umno MPs in the cabinet are Dr Adham Baba (health), Khairy Jamaluddin (science, technology and innovation), Reezal Merican Naina Merican (youth and sports), Halimah Mohamed Sadique (national unity) and Annuar Musa (federal territories). Umno also has seven deputy ministers, including a senator. Last week, Ismail announced that 31 Umno and Barisan Nasional MPs remained in support of Muhyiddin’s government and wanted its legitimacy to be determined during the September parliamentary session. He said it would be irresponsible, if they leave the PN government now, which would cause its collapse when the country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. At least three Umno MPs later denied that they were with Muhyiddin’s group. Eight other Umno MPs who do not hold ministerial or deputy ministerial posts have openly supported Muhyiddin in recent weeks. Among them are party vice-president Mahdzir Khalid who is also Padang Terap MP and chairman of Tenaga Nasional Berhad. He was the education minister and deputy minister of energy, green technology and water in former prime minister Najib Razak’s administration. Last week, Mahdzir denied media reports claiming that he had been informed that he would replace Shamsul, based on his experience in the energy ministry. Several other Umno MPs who are not ministers or deputy ministers but have held positions in the previous administration include Shahidan Kassim (Arau), Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas), Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak), Idris Jusoh (Besut), Salim Sharif (Jempol), who was a senator (2014-2018), and Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu), who used to be a Negri Sembilan state exco member, holding the portfolio of local government, housing and urban welfare. Umno has 38 representatives in the Dewan Rakyat while Barisan Nasional component parties MCA has two representatives and MIC and PBRS have one each. TMI

Perikatan leaders persuaded Muhyiddin not to resign, sources say

THE leaders of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) component parties had convinced Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin not to resign in a meeting held on Wednesday, political sources said.

The sources, who were privy to the meeting, said PN leaders also wanted the prime minister to face a confidence motion in Parliament in September as planned, and not anytime sooner.

It was previously reported that there were plans for the confidence vote to be held at a special sitting of Parliament to be called on August 18.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight the PN leaders did not want Muhyiddin to fall into Umno’s and the opposition’s trap as it would see the fall of the PN government.

They believed that if Muhyiddin stepped down, the situation would be no different from what it was when the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed in 2019 following Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as the prime minister.

Muhyiddin and the PN came to power following that development.

“PN leaders are convinced that we are acting in accordance with the federal constitution, especially with Article 40, and in compliance with the law,” one source said.

Article 40 of the constitution specifies that the king’s authority is limited to certain matters, and does not include dictating when Parliament should convene, and that His Majesty must act on the advice of the cabinet.

The source added that when Muhyiddin first declared that he would face a vote of confidence when Parliament sits next month, he was not confident that he would win.

“He was just following the democratic and legal procedures. If he fails, he will have to resign,” the source said.

“Muhyiddin has to pass the motion of confidence. His success rate is 50%. Moreover, the constitution stipulates that the king cannot remove the prime minister,” the source said.

He also did not dismiss the possibility of Muhyiddin leading a minority government with the loss of his majority support.

Another source said that Muhyiddin might just call for the dissolution of Parliament if he fails the confidence motion in September, and to get the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s assent to call for a general election.

“The Agong, however, may not agree to the dissolution of Parliament. In this case, Muhyiddin will have the chance to remain as prime minister as no political party currently has a clear majority,” he said.

“PH has 88 members of Parliament, while Umno has 38 MPs, Pejuang has four members, and Warisan has eight members. Perikatan seems to have solid numbers,” the source said.

“Muhyiddin can still form a minority government and continue to govern,” the second source added.

The source also said the PN would push to hold a general election once at least 80% of the population has been vaccinated.

This, said the source, was the way to put a stop to the political conflict.

According to the sources, PN still has time to negotiate and to shore up support ahead of the Parliament sitting on September 6. PN might be eyeing opposition MPs for this, they said.

Muhyiddin’s position has become shaky following Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent announcement that he has at least 15 MPs who have withdrawn support for the prime minister.

This means the prime minister has lost his slim majority in the House.

Muhyiddin, however, had said he continued to enjoy majority support and agreed to face a confidence vote in September.

Things were ramped up in recent days with speculation that the Agong has advised Muhyiddin to either step down or face a confidence motion sooner. TMI

.