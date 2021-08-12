AS UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER HIDE THEIR HAND, MIC’S VIGNES THE ‘ASSASSIN’ USED TO STRIKE OUT ZAHID AS BN CHIEF

MIC fears BN leader may be a lame duck

PETALING JAYA: MIC has requested an urgent meeting of the Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council to discuss the current status and direction of the coalition’s leadership.

Its president, SA Vigneswaran, said this was because the Registrar of Societies (RoS) had clarified that the caretaker status of the Umno supreme council after the end of its 2018-2021 tenure on June 30 meant it could not make any substantive decisions.

He explained that the meeting should be held immediately to enable BN to determine which of the highest positions within the coalition, including that of chairman, could be handed over temporarily to another party based on consensus among coalition members.

“We are worried that any decision made by the BN chairman, who is also the Umno president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), will be considered invalid and can be challenged (by law).

“In order to prevent this from happening, BN needs to ensure that the highest position in the coalition is handed over to any component party that has the consent of all coalition members for the time being,” he told Sinar Premium on Wednesday.

His statements came in response to those made by registrar Jasri Kasim that Umno’s existing leaders only had the power to carry out normal administrative duties after the end of their term of office on June 30.

He added that any implementation or policy decision must be presented to the Umno general assembly first.

Earlier, in a letter dated Aug 6, RoS called Umno’s decision to postpone the party’s election for 18 months invalid. MKINI

