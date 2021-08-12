AS UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER HIDE THEIR HAND, MIC’S VIGNES THE ‘ASSASSIN’ USED TO STRIKE OUT ZAHID AS BN CHIEF

MIC members are confused by their party leadership’s decision to distance the MIC from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former MIC secretary-general G Kumar Aamaan said today.
Kumar (above) described the MIC’s decision not to stick with BN leader Zahid in withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as mortgaging the party’s future.
“Many MIC members are bemused with the decision of the party leadership who still want to be with Muhyiddin, who has clearly failed in guiding the government in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.
Following the royal rebuke of Muhyiddin’s administration by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last month, Kumar said, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has even been labelled as treasonous.
Thus, he added, he was announcing his exit from the party, which he claimed no longer had a future and direction.
“Can the party (MIC) survive without Umno’s Malay voters?” he asked.
Kumar is viewed as a staunch supporter of former MIC president G Palanivel.
He was appointed secretary-general before leaving the party during the MIC’s internal clash between Palanivel and his successor, Dr S Subramaniam.
Kumar returned to the MIC after SA Vigneswaran took over as the MIC president. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
,