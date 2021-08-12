AS UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER HIDE THEIR HAND, MIC’S VIGNES THE ‘ASSASSIN’ USED TO STRIKE OUT ZAHID AS BN CHIEF

MIC fears BN leader may be a lame duck

PETALING JAYA: MIC has requested an urgent meeting of the Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council to discuss the current status and direction of the coalition’s leadership.

Its president, SA Vigneswaran, said this was because the Registrar of Societies (RoS) had clarified that the caretaker status of the Umno supreme council after the end of its 2018-2021 tenure on June 30 meant it could not make any substantive decisions.

“We are worried that any decision made by the BN chairman, who is also the Umno president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), will be considered invalid and can be challenged (by law).

“In order to prevent this from happening, BN needs to ensure that the highest position in the coalition is handed over to any component party that has the consent of all coalition members for the time being,” he told Sinar Premium on Wednesday.

His statements came in response to those made by registrar Jasri Kasim that Umno’s existing leaders only had the power to carry out normal administrative duties after the end of their term of office on June 30.

He added that any implementation or policy decision must be presented to the Umno general assembly first.

Earlier, in a letter dated Aug 6, RoS called Umno’s decision to postpone the party’s election for 18 months invalid.  MKINI

‘MIC members bemused over party’s loyalty to PM who clearly failed’

MIC members are confused by their party leadership’s decision to distance the MIC from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former MIC secretary-general G Kumar Aamaan said today.

Kumar (above) described the MIC’s decision not to stick with BN leader Zahid in withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as mortgaging the party’s future.

“Many MIC members are bemused with the decision of the party leadership who still want to be with Muhyiddin, who has clearly failed in guiding the government in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Following the royal rebuke of Muhyiddin’s administration by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last month, Kumar said, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has even been labelled as treasonous.

Thus, he added, he was announcing his exit from the party, which he claimed no longer had a future and direction.

“Can the party (MIC) survive without Umno’s Malay voters?” he asked.

Kumar is viewed as a staunch supporter of former MIC president G Palanivel.

He was appointed secretary-general before leaving the party during the MIC’s internal clash between Palanivel and his successor, Dr S Subramaniam.

Kumar returned to the MIC after SA Vigneswaran took over as the MIC president. MKINI

