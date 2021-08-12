‘I MISSED SEEING THEM’ – TOTALLY RUTHLESS NOW, ‘MONSTER PM’ MUHYIDDIN HAS THE CHEEK TO KEEP UP HIS ‘PLAY-PLAY’ GAMES – INSISTS ‘NOTHING POLITICAL’ IN MEETINGS WITH HADI & PN LEADERS – WHILE THE COUNTRY RECORDS ANOTHER HIGH IN NEW CASES & SHOCK DEATH TOLL

Nothing political in meetings with Hadi, Perikatan leaders, says Muhyiddin

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said there are no political reasons for his meeting with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in Marang, Terengganu today.

The prime minister said he took the opportunity during his trip to the state today to pay a visit to Hadi, who is recuperating following his recent admission in the National Heart Institute (IJN).

The 73-year-old Hadi was admitted to IJN in June, his third admission this year, the first being in February, and the second in April.

“I just came to visit him. We know that he had been unwell, but I was told that he was recovering well.

“Have not seen him in a long time. The last time was at the hospital.

“Now that he is back here (at his home in Marang), we hope he recovers quickly and gets back to perform his duties for the nation and party,” said Muhyiddin.

The prime minister was on a working visit to the state to observe the vaccination process at Taman Tamadun Islam vaccination centre in Kuala Terengganu.

Muhyiddin also refused to comment on the meeting he had with Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders yesterday, saying that it was just a normal meeting.

“The meeting yesterday was a normal one. We had not met in a long time, we also missed seeing them,” he told reporters in Kuala Terengganu.

He refused to answer questions on calls for him to step down after long his majority in parliament.

Earlier, Muhyiddin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman, attended the opening of the Johor state assembly, which was officiated by Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar this morning.

Yesterday, it was reported that Muhyiddin held a special meeting with PN party leaders at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

The Malaysian Insight understands that Hadi was represented by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The Bersatu president is under pressure after losing his thin majority in Parliament.

At least 14 Umno MPs have withdrawn support for him.

Yesterday, sources said that Muhyiddin will not resign but plans to request a confidence vote, which could be held next week.

One source told The Malaysian Insight that there are plans for a special Parliament meeting, to be called on August 18, where a vote would be taken.

“Based on discussions so far, Muhyiddin plans to wait for the vote in Parliament first.

“The plan is to hold the vote on August 18. Furthermore, it is under the prime minister’s jurisdiction to request for dissolution,” said the source, who is also a parliamentarian.

Previously Muhyiddin announced that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had agreed for the vote to be tabled during the September 5 parliamentary session.

Hadi had said in a statement yesterday the three Malay parties – Bersatu, PAS and Umno – must get together for the unity of government and religion.

Malay-Muslim consolidation measures should be implemented to emulate the hijrah of the Prophet Muhammad, he said in a statement via a video broadcast on Facebook.

Hadi said that amalgamation should be through Muafakat Nasional, the coalition it formed with Umno in 2019.

He added that PN should be a coalition with non-extremist non-Muslim parties, he said. TMI

318 Covid-19 deaths, active cases reach new peak

MALAYSIA reported 318 Covid-19 fatalities today while active cases reached a new high of 237,021, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

With the fresh fatalities, the country’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 11,691.

Meanwhile, 1,059 patients were currently being treated at intensive care units (ICU) in hospitals nationwide, of whom 543 are intubated.

The daily tally reached an unprecedented high today with 21,688 cases, of which only 58 were imported. Today’s cases have taken the national caseload to 1,342,215.