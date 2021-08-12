THE CHILDREN OF MALAYSIA SUFFER MOST WHEN THE EDUCATION MINISTER IS AS THICK-HEADED AS BERSATU’S RADZI – MAT HASAN JOINS CRESCENDO URGING GOVT TO DELAY SEPT 1 SCHOOLS RE-OPENING – EVEN AS NEGRI MB & MEDICAL EXPERTS CALL FOR STUDENTS TO BE VACCINATED FIRST

SEREMBAN: The Education Ministry should reconsider reopening schools as the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide is still high, says Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Umno deputy president said under such circumstances, allowing students to return to school beginning Sept 1 was irresponsible.

“States such as Selangor continue to record a very high number of cases, consistently exceeding 6,000 cases a day.

“Meanwhile, in Kedah, Penang, Johor and Kelantan, the number of daily cases recorded has also increased sharply.

“If this decision to open schools is continued, then it could affect our health system,” he said in a Facebook post Thursday (Aug 12).

On Wednesday (Aug 11), Malaysia recorded 20,780 new Covid-19 cases.

This was the country’s second highest daily figure ever, just behind the 20,889 cases recorded on Aug 6.

Mohamad said the reopening of schools should also be deferred as not all teachers have been given their vaccinations.

He said another important fact was that the government had yet to allow those aged from 12 to 18 years old to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

“Please stop making decisions that can threaten the health and safety of students, teachers and families as well as the community,” he said.

However, Mohamad said schools in low-risk areas and states with lower cases and high vaccination rates can be reopened in stages.

These include Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan.

“For other states, virtual learning must be continued and added value for now.

“The ministry’s decision has to be in accordance with the data, infections and vaccination rates.

“We cannot, under the current situation, use a one-size-fits-all approach,” he added.

On July 17, the Education Ministry announced that schools would reopen in stages for face-to-face classes from Sept 1.

However, this ruling is subject to change depending on the latest risk assessments by the Health Ministry and National Security Council.

The ministry had said it will announce more details on the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning at least one week before schools open.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin had also said that all school staff will be vaccinated by the time schools reopen.

This is to ensure the school environment is safe when it reopens, he said.

