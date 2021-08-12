THE CHILDREN OF MALAYSIA SUFFER MOST WHEN THE EDUCATION MINISTER IS AS THICK-HEADED AS BERSATU’S RADZI – MAT HASAN JOINS CRESCENDO URGING GOVT TO DELAY SEPT 1 SCHOOLS RE-OPENING – EVEN AS NEGRI MB & MEDICAL EXPERTS CALL FOR STUDENTS TO BE VACCINATED FIRST

Tok Mat: Education Ministry should reconsider reopening schools as Covid-19 cases still high

SEREMBAN: The Education Ministry should reconsider reopening schools as the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide is still high, says Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Umno deputy president said under such circumstances, allowing students to return to school beginning Sept 1 was irresponsible.

“States such as Selangor continue to record a very high number of cases, consistently exceeding 6,000 cases a day.

“Meanwhile, in Kedah, Penang, Johor and Kelantan, the number of daily cases recorded has also increased sharply.

On Wednesday (Aug 11), Malaysia recorded 20,780 new Covid-19 cases.

This was the country’s second highest daily figure ever, just behind the 20,889 cases recorded on Aug 6.

Mohamad said the reopening of schools should also be deferred as not all teachers have been given their vaccinations.

He said another important fact was that the government had yet to allow those aged from 12 to 18 years old to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

“Please stop making decisions that can threaten the health and safety of students, teachers and families as well as the community,” he said.

However, Mohamad said schools in low-risk areas and states with lower cases and high vaccination rates can be reopened in stages.

These include Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan.

“For other states, virtual learning must be continued and added value for now.

“The ministry’s decision has to be in accordance with the data, infections and vaccination rates.

“We cannot, under the current situation, use a one-size-fits-all approach,” he added.

On July 17, the Education Ministry announced that schools would reopen in stages for face-to-face classes from Sept 1.

However, this ruling is subject to change depending on the latest risk assessments by the Health Ministry and National Security Council.

The ministry had said it will announce more details on the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning at least one week before schools open.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin had also said that all school staff will be vaccinated by the time schools reopen.

This is to ensure the school environment is safe when it reopens, he said.

Negri MB: Students must be vaccinated before they return to schools on Sept 1

SEREMBAN: Students must be given Covid-19 vaccinations before they return to schools on Sept 1, says Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar said this was necessary following the emergence of more virulent variants such as the Delta and Lambda strains.

“I am all for the reopening of schools on Sept 1, but the students must be given vaccinations first.

“I am sure this can be done because I have been told that only those in Form 5 and Form 6 and who will be sitting for exams will be returning for face-to-face lessons first,” he told reporters after launching the state-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in conjunction with Merdeka Day on Aug 31.

Aminuddin said vaccinating the students was also important to prevent school clusters.

“The authorities may say that this may not happen, but as far as the Negri Sembilan government is concerned, we hope this can be avoided altogether,” he said.

As of Wednesday (Aug 11), 81,571 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state, resulting in 832 deaths.

A total of 8,117 people are still undergoing treatment at various health facilities in the state. – ANN

Paediatric expert renews call to vaccinate children before schools reopen

Paediatric specialist Dr Musa Mohd Nordin is renewing his call to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 in advance of schools reopening on Sept 1.

Musa, who is outspoken about public health issues in the country, however, cautioned that not all vaccines are suitable for children.

“Pfizer or Moderna. Both mRNA vaccines are the best researched and have various published clinical trials, on top of real-world experience,” Musa said when contacted by Malaysiakini.

“I would like to take to task the experts in the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) who have counselled the minister to withhold the immunisation of children between the ages of 12-17 years because of the risk of myocarditis.

“This wait and see attitude is diametrically opposed to the position of the JKJAV when they extricated the AstraZeneca vaccine from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and rolled out the AstraZeneca vaccine like a lottery,” said Musa.

Musa was referring to the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in May, which was marred by accusations of mishandling and lack of organisation.

Citing data from the United States Center for Diseases Control (CDC) due to the lack of data from the Malaysian Health Ministry, Musa said the risk of children developing myocarditis due to Covid-19 complication was far higher compared to vaccination.

Myocarditis refers to the inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.

The CDC reports that the risk of myocarditis in 12 to 17-year-old boys is 67 per million.

However, recent research has shown that this risk is 13 times with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, estimated at 876 per million.

For girls, this is 24 times higher with natural Covid infection.

“I think the figures speak for themselves. The benefits of vaccinating our 12 to 17-year-old boys and girls far outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the mRNA vaccines.

“I am sure all my colleagues in paediatrics, family medicine and general practice would be on high alert to pick out the cases, refer and report them promptly to our paediatric cardiologists, the Health Ministry and the JKJAV, when the mRNA vaccine is allowed in this 12-17 age group, hopefully, sooner rather than later,” Musa added.

Yesterday, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said it was time that the federal government and the JKJAV considered reversing the decision to withhold the immunisation of children between the ages of 12 and 17 in our country.

Yii said the benefit of vaccination highly outweighs the risks, especially in view of the emerging variants of concern that are more transmissible being reported across the world, including the Delta, Lambda and Delta Plus variants.

“This is in view of the opening of schools in less than a month and even the announcement by the prime minister on relaxing the movement controls, including allowing parents who are fully vaccinated to travel across borders and states to meet with children below 18 years old.

“While these parents may be vaccinated, they are travelling back to meet their children who are unvaccinated, which puts them at risk not only to get the disease, but also for their children to be a conduit to spread the disease to others, and even possibly develop new variants,” Yii said.

Delay school reopening

Meanwhile, the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) called on the Education Ministry to postpone its plan to reopen schools on Sept 1.

“NUTP is of the opinion that it is not suitable that schools are opened when the daily (Covid-19) cases are very high. Therefore, NUTP begs the ministry to delay the reopening of face-to-face school sessions,” said the union’s secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock.

Tan said the three reasons for its position was that there were only 10 weeks left in the school year, daily Covid-19 infections were above 20,000 and many parents were not willing to send their children to school.

Instead, NUTP proposed that the ministry provide internet to both students and teachers to enable home-based learning. MKINI

