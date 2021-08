Istana Negara has sent a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to get his feedback on the number of support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has from MPs.

According to a source privy to the matter, the letter was sent to Azhar on Aug 9.

The highly placed source also confirmed to Malaysiakini that a copy of the letter which had gone viral is true.

However, attempts to get a response from the speaker over this matter yet to be successful. MKINI

