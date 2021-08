PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has challenged Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to deny that he had sent a letter to the King admitting that the Government had lost its majority.

In the letter, Azhar had allegedly mentioned to the King that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin only had the support of 100 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, following the resignation of higher education minister Noraini Ahmad.