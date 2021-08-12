18 MPs SO WHAT! GPS LOSES ITS BET – NO LONGER ‘KINGMAKER’ AS MUHYIDDIN’S PN FIZZLES OUT – IF ANYTHING, GPS IS BUSY LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO PARK ITS MPs – IN A WAY THAT BENEFITS ITS LEADERS, AND NOT NECESSARILY SARAWAK

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not be playing the kingmaker role in determining a new federal government, but can definitely strengthen the ruling coalition.

Universiti Malaya’s Professor Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Umno confirmed 14 members of Parliament from the party have withdrawn support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“Without Umno’s support, the PN government under Muhyiddin’s leadership is already losing the majority even if they have support from the 18 MPs from GPS,” he told the New Straits Times.

“Besides, more Umno MPs are expected to withdraw support when the time comes, including those who appear quite comfortable with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu),” he said, referring to the vote of confidence which will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

“GPS is no longer the kingmaker but they definitely can strengthen the position of a new (federal) government,” he said.

GPS played the kingmaker role in making Muhyiddin the premier during the Sheraton Move last year when 18 of its MPs backed the PN government.

Whether GPS will continue to support Muhyiddin when the vote of confidence is tabled, Awang Azman said this would depend on negotiations among the various parties and the political momentum at the time.

Meanwhile, Geo-strategist Associate Professor Dr Azmi Hassan said it is no surprise now that GPS is supporting PN, but it may be different when the Dewan Rakyat convenes on Sept 6.

He said GPS has been pragmatic on who they support at the federal government as they want to ensure it (their support) translates into protecting Sarawak’s interests.

“At the end of the day, they want to be part of the government, so, whether they continue to be behind PN would depend on how much support PN can get that day,” he said.

However, Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs believes GPS will continue to support Muhyiddin unless “the other side” doesn’t include DAP and PKR.

“Otherwise, they will continue to support Muhyiddin as they don’t want the possibility of having DAP and PKR back in power at the federal level.”

“This is because GPS can’t get along with the two parties at the state level. The state ruling coalition would not want to return to what it was after the 14th General Election (GE14) when DAP and PKR were part of the federal government,” he said.

GPS comprises four local parties, namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and was formed in 2018 after GE14 to become “independent” but friendly with the PH-led government back then.

NST

