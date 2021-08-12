ON GOODBYE TOUR OR NOT – MUHYIDDIN TO VISIT HADI TODAY – BUT WHAT FANGLESS PAS CHIEF DO FOR HIM, BETTER FOR MUHYIDDIN TO VISIT ZAHID – AS PRESSURE COUNTINUES TO MOUNT FOR HIM TO RESIGN OR CALL FOR SPECIAL SITTING NEXT WEEK

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to meet PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in Marang during his one-day visit to Terengganu today, said sources.

At least three sources told The Malaysian Insight they had confirmation Muhyiddin will visit Hadi, who is currently resting after undergoing treatment at Institut Jantung Negara recently.

“The prime minister is expected to visit Hadi’s residence around 5pm and the meeting will probably last for 40 minutes,” the source said.

Muhyiddin will be in the state to visit the Taman Tamadun Islam vaccination centre in Kuala Terengganu.

Another source also confirmed Muhyiddin’s visit to Hadi’s house but did not detail the time of the meeting.

“We do not know the exact time (of meeting) because it is an unofficial visit, and we are not sure of the details,” he said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman, attended the opening of the Johor Assembly, officiated by Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar this morning.

The Bersatu president is under pressure after losing his thin majority in Parliament.

At least 14 Umno MPs have withdrawn support for him.

Yesterday, sources said that Muhyiddin will not resign but plans to request a confidence vote, which could be held next week.

One source told The Malaysian Insight that there are plans for a special Parliament meeting, to be called on August 18, where a vote will be taken.

“Based on discussions so far, Muhyiddin plans to wait for the vote in Parliament first.

“The plan is to hold the vote on August 18. Furthermore, it is under the prime minister’s jurisdiction to request for dissolution,” said the source, who is also a parliamentarian.

Previously Muhyiddin announced that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had agreed for the vote to be tabled during the September 5 parliamentary session.

Hadi had said in a statement yesterday the three Malay parties – Bersatu, PAS and Umno – must get together for the unity of government and religion.

Malay-Muslim consolidation measures should be implemented as to emulate the hijrah of the Prophet Muhammad, he said in a statement via a video broadcast on Facebook.

Hadi said that amalgamation should be through Muafakat Nasional, the coalition it formed with Umno in 2019.

He added that Perikatan Nasional should be a coalition with non-extremist non-Muslim parties, he said.

Yesterday, it was also reported that Muhyiddin held a special meeting with PN party leaders at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

The Malaysian Insight understands that Hadi was represented by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.