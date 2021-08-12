AFTER THE OVERTHROW OF MUHYIDDIN REGIME – HOPEFULLY AN INTERIM GOVT CAN INJECT SOME COMPETENCE & EFFICIENCY – BUT EVEN AFTER GE15, A MALAYSIA ALREADY DISEMBOWELLED OF ITS WEALTH BY CORRUPTION WILL STILL BE ON TRACK TO BECOMING ‘FAILED STATE’ – UNLESS MALAYS THEMSELVES REJECT THEIR OWN RACIAL & RELIGIOUS SUPREMACY DEMANDS

In this power grab, there were several key political-party actors. The new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was a coalition that consisted of the three most important political parties promoting Malay-Muslim nationalism: Umno, which had dominated politics for decades, the nativist Bersatu, and PAS, which favours strict adherence to Islamic law. Indeed, all three parties unashamedly adhere to the ideology of “Ketuanan Melayu Islam” or Malay-Islamic Supremacy.

The previous Pakatan Harapan coalition government of Dr Mahathir Mohamad suffered from a widespread perception that it was too heavily influenced by the DAP, the largest Chinese party in Malaysia. This led directly to the tensions that eventually prompted the fall of the Harapan administration.

The PN government, on the other hand, was unique in that it did not initially have any representatives from the minority Chinese and Indians. This was the first time in Malaysia’s political history that the minorities were not given a seat at the top table. Hence, most of the Malay establishment were looking forward to a long period of Malay hegemony and political stability.

But, as we now know, this did not happen. Last month, Umno formally signalled that it was no longer supporting Muhyiddin and wanted him to resign. This was in anticipation of the Aug 1 lifting of emergency law orders, imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the most part, Muhyiddin ignored Umno and promoted a split within Umno by supporting a faction to go against the party’s president. For a while, Muhyiddin looked strong but an intervention by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong turned everything upside down.

On July 29, the king, a constitutional monarch, issued an unprecedented statement accusing the de facto law minister of misleading Parliament and the attorney-general, Idrus Harun, of failing to honour a promise to allow Parliament to debate the annulment of the emergency ordinances. There were immediate calls on Muhyiddin to resign for being disloyal to the palace.

Two Umno members of the cabinet, the higher education minister and the energy and natural resources minister, resigned after the party announced that it was immediately withdrawing support for Muhyiddin in light of the king’s statement.

Muhyiddin refused to resign, went to see the king on Aug 4, and told him that a confidence vote would be called in early September to prove that the government still commands a majority. Despite Muhyiddin’s defiant tone, it is almost certain that he has lost his two-seat majority in Parliament.

All this is happening amidst a background of Covid-19 spreading unhindered throughout the country. In the past week, Malaysia has suffered its highest recorded number of new infections and deaths. As of Aug 8, Malaysia had recorded more than 1.24 million cases and 10,400 deaths.

There is a mad rush to vaccinate the country’s 32 million people, including allowing all GPs to charge for vaccination. The multiple rounds of movement control orders (MCO) have led to many households, including those in the middle class, asking for food aid. People, especially the young, are calling for black flags to be flown as a signal for the government to resign. A planned march to Parliament was stopped by the police.

But all this means nothing to the Malay political class. The political class is concentrated on one thing only – horse trading to see who can get the numbers to form a government. Government supporters are allegedly offering up to RM30 million for opposition MPs to defect.

No alternative leader

On the opposition side, despite a clear chance to dislodge Muhyiddin from office, MPs can’t seem to get their act together. Mahathir and Anwar Ibrahim, the two most well-known PMs-in-waiting, are subtly challenged by two newcomers: Shafie Apdal and Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Both are relatively unknown outside Malaysia. Shafie is the president of Warisan, a regional party based in Sabah, while Ismail Sabri is the incumbent deputy prime minister. Even Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the oldest MP in the house, is putting himself forward as an “interim prime minister”. In other words, if the opposition cannot unite under one candidate, there is every likelihood that Muhyiddin will survive the confidence vote or may even get to run a minority government, as he is doing now.

Mahathir is hoping that if MPs cannot agree on who should succeed Muhyiddin, he will be the compromise candidate who can serve as PM until the next election. There is only a slight chance this will happen as many blame him for the mess Malaysia is now facing. If Mahathir had not resigned suddenly in February 2020, then the Muhyiddin administration would have never existed.

Anwar, who has been claiming since last year to have the numbers, is in an even more precarious position. The Malay establishment does not trust him. They think he is “too liberal” and “too close” to the ‘Chinese’ DAP. Many young Malay activists think he has lost his zeal for reforms in pursuit of the prime ministership.

Truth be told, many young Malaysians think both Mahathir and Anwar should leave the political scene as their time has passed. Most of them think it’s time to skip to a new generation of political leaders because the present generation of leaders have failed.

But reporting on Malaysia’s current crisis neglects two important points.

First, one of the abiding myths of Malaysian politics is the belief that as long as the Malays hold power, the country will be stable. PN is as Malay-centric as you can get. The problem is that there are two strong Malay parties in government – Umno and Bersatu – that are each trying to politically kill off the other to become the only dominant Malay party in Malaysia. The Malaysian system can only afford one dominant Malay party in government at any one time. Until this is resolved, there will be political instability.

Second, nobody wants to talk about Malaysia’s largest party in terms of MPs. The title belongs to the DAP with 42 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament. Yet it is neither consulted nor its views taken into account in the current political showdown. Why? Because it is a Chinese-based party promoting secularism and multiculturalism.

The Malay establishment is so profoundly committed to the racist ideology of Ketuanan Melayu Islam that it cannot concede the creation of the PN government in 2020 was a mistake. The establishment’s greatest fear is a fracture at the highest levels of the Malay elite which would give the DAP a chance to form a government with a major Malay faction. This is a real possibility if the conflict between Umno and Bersatu spins out of control.

What’s next?

The truth is, right now, nobody knows. The Malay establishment knew a crisis was coming but was hoping desperately for a deal to maintain the status quo until the next general election, due in 2023.

The king’s unexpected intervention suggests that a faction within Malaysia’s nine royal families – one of the most important behind-the-scenes political players and pillars of the Malay establishment – wants Muhyiddin and PN replaced. Who they might support is still not clear, but they are definitely not in favour of Mahathir.

Another elusive pillar of the Malay establishment, the Malay tycoons and businessmen, are not too happy with Muhyiddin either. The Malaysian economy is not doing well and they are unsure if Muhyiddin’s finance minister can restart the economy.

The most important pillar of the Malay establishment, the senior civil servants, senior police and military officers, and senior Malays helming government-linked companies and statutory bodies, appear to be completely split. Some of them want Muhyiddin out, while many want a return to Umno rule using the model of the old Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition that had the party as its core.

BN ruled Malaysia uninterrupted from independence for six decades before it was defeated in 2018. The secret to the BN model was simple: all ethnic and minority groups were encouraged to join, but there could only be one Malay party – Umno. Although everybody was given a seat at the top table, Umno was the first among equals.

In summary, the Malay political establishment is in a state of decay. The ideology of Ketuanan Melayu Islam cannot unite the Malays at the top anymore.

Controlling all the levers of power in Malaysia looks good on paper, but it is hard to implement. The reality is that Malaysia, no matter how much you try to hide it, is a multi-racial, multi-religious society. Creating a one-race, one-religion government was never a good idea. Until the Malay establishment accepts this reality, Malaysian politics will continue to decay until it reaches a point of no return.

JAMES CHIN is Professor of Asian Studies, University of Tasmania

