FORGET EARLY SITTING – EVEN SEPT 6 IS IN DOUBT – DEAFENING SILENCE SHOWS MUHYIDDIN IS STILL PLOTTING, SAY EXPERTS

Highly unlikely Muhyiddin will call for early Parliament meeting, say analysts

IT is highly unlikely that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will convene a special Parliament meeting earlier than September, or at least until he is confident that he will not be defeated by the vote of confidence (VOC) in the Dewan Rakyat, analysts said.

“The ever-worsening pandemic could also be used as a reason to prolong Parliament’s postponement,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He said judging by the number of MPs who have withdrawn support for him, Muhyiddin is well aware that he no longer commands a majority in Parliament and, therefore, will do whatever it takes to stay on in power.

Muhyiddin’s majority has been under question over the last few days following the withdrawal of support by 15 Umno lawmakers. He is now said to have the support of 100 MPs out of 220 in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin has since decided to face a VOC next month.

His critics have, however, demanded that Parliament be convened sooner than September to once and for all determine the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“I think he is consulting his allies on the next step he should be taking,” Tunku Mohar said.

“It is obvious now that he has lost the majority and the king knows it.”

Sources told The Malaysian Insight yesterday that Muhyiddin may be convening a special Parliament meeting on August 18 to hold the VOC.

Yesterday began with the prime minister meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the morning, prior to the cabinet meeting, which is customary.

Later in the afternoon, he chaired the cabinet meeting before hosting PN component party leaders at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

It is not known what the agenda of the meeting was and there has been no statement after the meeting ended at 7pm.

Those who attended included PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg.

Political analyst Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said Muhyiddin will do everything within his power to stay on as prime minister and will not call for a VOC sooner than necessary.

“He is contemplating all his options and if he can prolong his rule by one day, it’s still an extra day,” he said.

“His tenacity for staying in power is indeed very strong. At this point really, nothing is certain.”

Oh also questioned whether Muhyiddin will keep his promise to hold a VOC come September as he does not have a good track record for keeping his word.

“His track record is not good. He promised to lay the emergency ordinances before Parliament, he did not do that,” he said.

“If there is a parliamentary sitting, will the motion be introduced? We’re not sure, frankly speaking.”

Oh said even if Parliament convenes and the motion is tabled, the voting could still be delayed.

“Even if he is defeated in the motion, we’re not even sure he will resign. Now, obviously, he has lost his majority and you don’t see him resigning,” he said.

Oh said he was also curious that Muhyiddin did not take a group picture with the attendees of the meeting in Putrajaya yesterday in an attempt to show that he still has the backing of the component parties.

A minority government

Other than the potential of bringing forward the parliamentary meeting, reports yesterday also suggested that Muhyiddin might announce the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for the 15th general election.

To do that, Muhyiddin must advise the king to dissolve Parliament, but given that he had lost his majority, his advice may not hold any legitimacy from a constitutional and legal standpoint, said Tunku Mohar.

“I think if Muhyiddin loses the confidence vote, he and his cabinet should resign. If someone can get the majority, he may form the government,” he said.

“The problem is when no one can get a majority. There’s no precedent on this in Malaysia yet. But in other Westminster democracies, it is possible to have a minority government.”

Tunku Mohar said this can be done via a confidence and supply bill in Parliament.

A minority government will see the person with the support of the highest number of MPs form the government, which may include leaders from outside his component parties serving as ministers.

He said under these circumstances, there is still a possibility of Muhyiddin staying on as prime minister.

“It’s a possibility. But that depends on whether other parties can agree with this,” he said.

“His problem is that he has created enemies left, right and centre.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.