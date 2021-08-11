GRIM ENDING FOR MUHYIDDIN AFTER HOURS-LONG TOP-LEVEL MEETING? BUT WHO REPRESENTED UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER – OR HAVE THEY ALL FLED PN?

Politics | August 11, 2021 by | 0 Comments

PM’s meeting with Perikatan and BN leaders concludes after three hours

PUTRAJAYA — The meeting between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) party leaders and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin concluded at 7pm today.

A source from within PN confirmed the matter to Malay Mail but declined to comment on what transpired during the meeting.

Also present was MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who is also transport minister.

However, it could not be confirmed if a representative from MIC was in attendance.

Earlier today, sources from several PN parties confirmed to Malay Mail that the meeting would happen after this afternoon’s Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

Without elaborating much on the matter, the sources said the meeting would be about support for Muhyiddin in the Dewan Rakyat after both Umno and Opposition MPs claimed that the prime minister’s standing was in doubt. MALAY MAIL

PN leaders mum on meeting with Muhyiddin

The Muhyiddin Yassin administration looks to be on the brink of collapse.

PETALING JAYA: A meeting among Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders, chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin ended at 7pm.

However, none of the leaders who attended the two-hour meeting issued any statement, despite attempts by the media to get them on record, Berita Harian reported.

A vehicle carrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen leaving Perdana Putra, August 11, 2021. ― Bernama pic

According to the Malay daily, the leaders in the ruling coalition had exited the prime minister’s office from different gates.

Earlier today, it was reported that Muhyiddin, whose government now looks to be on the brink of collapse, was expected to meet party leaders who are aligned to him after the Cabinet meeting.

Among the items believed to be on the agenda was a plan to bring forward the parliamentary sitting to next week and to dissolve Parliament.

Speculation has been rife over Muhyiddin’s tenure as prime minister following Umno’s decision to retract support for the PN-led government earlier this month, leading to claims he had lost the majority.

According to reports, 15 MPs from Umno had withdrawn support for Muhyiddin and his administration either through public or statutory declarations (SDs).

The opposition bloc has 105 MPs from Pakatan Harapan, Pejuang, Warisan, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), and MUDA. This includes former education minister Maszlee Malik, who is an independent. With the 15 MPs from Umno, those against Muhyiddin add up to 120 out of the total 220 MPs, leaving the prime minister with only 100.

Two seats – Gerik and Batu Sapi – remain vacant following the death of the two MPs late last year.

Muhyiddin, however, insists he commands the support of a majority of the MPs and plans to table a confidence motion next month when the first meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament commences on Sept 6.  FMT

Muhyiddin’s meeting with Perikatan leaders ends after two hours

It is not known what was discussed during the two-hour meeting that ended about 7pm.Reporters who were camped outside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) were informed that those present at the meeting had left the premises through another gate.Earlier, The Malaysian Insight reported that PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was seen entering PMO at 3.40pm.

Also seen was Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg after 4.40pm.

Sources today said Muhyiddin will not resign but plans to request an earlier confidence vote that could be held next week.

One source told The Malaysian Insight that there are plans for the vote to be held at a special Parliament meeting, to be called on August 18.

“Based on discussions so far, Muhyiddin plans to wait for the vote in Parliament first,” said the source who is also a parliamentarian.

“The plan is to hold the vote on August 18. Furthermore, it is within the prime minister’s jurisdiction to request dissolution.”

Another source, also an MP, confirmed to The Malaysian Insight that there will be a special parliamentary meeting on August 18.

“It is true that all of us MPs are currently prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

Reports circulated earlier today that Muhyiddin would announce this evening that he would seek the dissolution of Parliament. TMI

MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle