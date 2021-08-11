GRIM ENDING FOR MUHYIDDIN AFTER HOURS-LONG TOP-LEVEL MEETING? BUT WHO REPRESENTED UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER – OR HAVE THEY ALL FLED PN?

Members of the media who had been staking out the main gate of the Prime Minister’s Office since 4pm were notified by the police that all attendees of the meeting had left through protocol gates located on the other side of the massive complex.

A source from within PN confirmed the matter to Malay Mail but declined to comment on what transpired during the meeting.

“It would be the prime minister’s prerogative to make public the result of the meeting,” said the source.

It is understood that the meeting was attended by PN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau, Sarawak Chief Minister and Sarawak Coalition Party (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, as well as Sabah STAR president and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan.

Also present was MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who is also transport minister.

However, it could not be confirmed if a representative from MIC was in attendance.

Earlier today, sources from several PN parties confirmed to Malay Mail that the meeting would happen after this afternoon’s Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

Without elaborating much on the matter, the sources said the meeting would be about support for Muhyiddin in the Dewan Rakyat after both Umno and Opposition MPs claimed that the prime minister’s standing was in doubt. MALAY MAIL

PN leaders mum on meeting with Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: A meeting among Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders, chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin ended at 7pm. However, none of the leaders who attended the two-hour meeting issued any statement, despite attempts by the media to get them on record, Berita Harian reported. Even when contacted, these leaders apologised for not being able to reveal what had been discussed. According to the Malay daily, the leaders in the ruling coalition had exited the prime minister’s office from different gates. Earlier today, it was reported that Muhyiddin, whose government now looks to be on the brink of collapse, was expected to meet party leaders who are aligned to him after the Cabinet meeting. Among the items believed to be on the agenda was a plan to bring forward the parliamentary sitting to next week and to dissolve Parliament. Speculation has been rife over Muhyiddin’s tenure as prime minister following Umno’s decision to retract support for the PN-led government earlier this month, leading to claims he had lost the majority. According to reports, 15 MPs from Umno had withdrawn support for Muhyiddin and his administration either through public or statutory declarations (SDs). The opposition bloc has 105 MPs from Pakatan Harapan, Pejuang, Warisan, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), and MUDA. This includes former education minister Maszlee Malik, who is an independent. With the 15 MPs from Umno, those against Muhyiddin add up to 120 out of the total 220 MPs, leaving the prime minister with only 100. Two seats – Gerik and Batu Sapi – remain vacant following the death of the two MPs late last year. Muhyiddin, however, insists he commands the support of a majority of the MPs and plans to table a confidence motion next month when the first meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament commences on Sept 6. FMT

Muhyiddin’s meeting with Perikatan leaders ends after two hours