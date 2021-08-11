WE TOLD YOU TO FOCUS ON ‘STOPPING’ COVID-19 – NOT FOCUS ON ‘SPREADING’ COVID-19! MUHYIDDIN & UMNO’S ACE TRIO OF KHAIRY, ADHAM BABA & ISMAIL SABRI GET A TONGUE-LASHING – NAJIB & RAFIDAH SHOCKED BY CHAOS AT MEGA VACCINATION CENTRE NEAR KAMPUNG BARU, FEAR NEW CLUSTERS EVEN AS NEW CASES CONTINUE TO CLIMB NEW HIGHS

PETALING JAYA: Former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz fears a new Covid-19 cluster will emerge at a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur, after foreigners and locals flooded the venue with little regard for physical distancing.

In a video clip which has since gone viral, hundreds were seen queuing up close to one another with no physical distancing outside the Grand Seasons Hotel welfare home vaccination centre (PPV) in Jalan Pahang.

Commenting on the clip, Rafidah Aziz said no one was managing the huge crowd outside the PPV, with the crowd seen “bumping into each other”.

“For certain, this will spark a new Covid-19 cluster and it will be difficult to trace the (source of) infection,” she said in a Facebook post.

The former Wanita Umno chief said she was disappointed with what took place at the PPV, and sympathised with the frontliners who were working hard to cope with the continued surge in the number of Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals every day.

She went on to question what action health minister Dr Adham Baba and the minister overseeing the vaccination programme Khairy Jamaluddin would take to address the situation.

“What is the message we are sending to the public? That we can get infected at vaccination centres?”

The Instagram user who shot the video, Umirah Mohd Taib said she was with her husband on her way to Kampung Baru when they saw the crowd outside the PPV.

“We were shocked at the sight of large, sardine-packed crowds by the side of the road outside the PPV,” she said.

The video shows Umirah and her husband attempting to remind people who were lining up to observe physical distancing.

However, the crowd was too huge for the health ministry workers who tried frantically to bring some order.

She also claimed that when they approached several policemen on duty to complain about the matter, they were accused of “wanting to provoke them”. FMT