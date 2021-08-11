MUHYIDDIN FACES A MAULING ON DAY OF CONFIDENCE VOTE – AS ‘REPENTING’ UMNO MPs BACKPEDAL TO HEED ZAHID’S ORDER – WITH THE ODDS CLEARLY & INCREASINGLY STACKED AGAINST ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’

PETALING JAYA: Umno has called on its MPs who are still backing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to repent, reminding them that they were elected to represent the rakyat and not a “failed” administration.
Party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said these Umno MPs should not support those who want to hang on to power by going against the Federal Constitution and the royal institution.
“It’s time to show the rakyat that we are fighting for them,” he said in a Facebook post.
Zahid reiterated that the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government failed to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, and this has resulted in more than 10,000 people losing their lives to the virus.
“Umno MPs who are still backing Muhyiddin’s administration should also understand the advice by their deputy president (Mohamad Hasan) for ties between the Supreme Council and elected representatives to be harmonised in the interest of the party and nation,” he said.
Zahid’s plea comes a week after he was reported to have called for Umno MPs to quit their ministerial posts to prove their loyalty to the party, which earlier this month retracted its support for the PN-led government.
Noraini Ahmad and Shamsul Anuar Nasarah have since stepped down as higher education minister, and energy and natural resources minister, respectively.
However, Maran MP and deputy housing and local government minister Ismail Abd Muttalib has broken ranks with the party leadership, saying that it was his responsibility and duty “to race, religion and the country” to continue backing Muhyiddin.
Other Umno MPs who remain in government include deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein, and science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin. FMT
Muhyiddin plans August 18 for confidence vote
“Based on discussions so far, Muhyiddin plans to wait for the vote in Parliament first.
“The plan is to hold the vote on August 18. Furthermore, it is under the prime minister’s jurisdiction to request for dissolution,” said the source who is also a parliamentarian.
“It is true that all of us MPs are currently prepared for any eventuality,” he said.
Reports circulated earlier today that Muhyiddin would announce this evening that he would seek the dissolution of Parliament.
One website called Gerak Malaysia claimed that Muhyiddin would request a 90-day period before the 15th general election is held, instead of the 60 days from dissolution as provided in the federal constitution.
The prime minister must request the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.
Another report by a website called Malaysia Dateline quoted a source saying that a special Parliament sitting will be held on August 18, but this report was later removed.
Muhyiddin has been under pressure to test his majority through a vote in Parliament this month, rather than wait till the September sitting when Parliament convenes for a new term.
Muhyiddin is now said to have the support of 100 MPs out of 220 in the Dewan Rakyat, following withdrawal of support by 15 Umno lawmakers in the past week.
The prime minister is scheduled to meet the heads of all parties in the Perikatan Nasional government this evening. TMI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.