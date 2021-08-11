AUG 18 – DATE FOR CONFIDENCE VOTE? REPORTS SWIRL MUHYIDDIN, WHO STILL REFUSES TO RESIGN, WILL CALL FOR SPECIAL SITTING EXACTLY A WEEK AFTER AGONG DEMANDS HIS MAJORITY BE TESTED IN PARLIAMENT – AND IF HE LOSES, HE WILL ASK FOR DISSOLUTION TO PAVE WAY FOR GE15 ‘IN 3 MONTHS TIME’

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will not resign but plans to request an earlier confidence vote that could be held next week, political party sources said.

One source told The Malaysian Insight that there are plans for the confidence vote to be held at a special sitting of Parliament to be called on August 18.

“Based on discussions so far, Muhyiddin plans to wait for the vote in Parliament first.

“The plan is to hold the vote on August 18. Furthermore, it is under the prime minister’s jurisdiction to request for dissolution,” said the source who is also a parliamentarian.

Another source, also an MP, confirmed to The Malaysian Insight that there will be a special parliamentary session on August 18.

“It is true that all of us MPs are currently prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

Reports circulated earlier today that Muhyiddin would announce this evening that he would seek the dissolution of Parliament.

One website called Gerak Malaysia claimed that Muhyiddin would request a 90-day period before the 15th general election is held, instead of the 60 days from dissolution as provided in the federal constitution.

The prime minister must request the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.

Another report by a website called Malaysia Dateline quoted a source saying that a special Parliament sitting will be held on August 18, but this report was later removed.

Muhyiddin has been under pressure to test his majority through a vote in Parliament this month, rather than wait till the September sitting when Parliament convenes for a new term.

Muhyiddin is now said to have the support of 100 MPs out of 220 in the Dewan Rakyat, following withdrawal of support by 15 Umno lawmakers in the past week.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet the heads of all parties in the Perikatan Nasional government this evening.

