ALL ON MUHYIDDIN – WILL HE RESIGN TO SAVE HIMSELF THE HUMILIATION OF BEING THE FIRST-EVER PM TO LOSE A CONFIDENCE VOTE – AS TOP PN LEADERS INCLUDING TAKIYUDDIN, WHOSE ‘MOUTH’ LED TO PN’S COLLAPSE, HUDDLE AT PMO

PETALING JAYA: Several political leaders were spotted entering the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today for a meeting with party leaders who are aligned with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Among the items on the agenda are a plan to bring forward the parliamentary sitting to next week and to dissolve Parliament.

The gathering comes after pullouts by several Umno MPs left the government on the brink of collapse.

According to a tweet by Bernama, the meeting involved law minister Takiyuddin Hassan and home minister Hamzah Zainudin. They arrived at 3.40pm and 3.47pm respectively. Sarawak chief minister Abang Johari Abang Openg was also seen arriving at the office.

Sarawak chief minister Abang Johari Abang Openg arriving at the Prime Minister’s Office. Muhyiddin Yassin seems to be under pressure to hold a vote of confidence earlier and not to wait until September. (Bernama pic)

Earlier, a party insider said the meeting would discuss Muhyiddin’s majority support in the Dewan Rakyat and the way forward.

“There seems to be pressure on the prime minister to hold a vote of confidence earlier and not to wait until the Dewan Rakyat sitting in September,” he said, adding that a decision on the matter is expected to be made today.

Asked on speculation that Muhyiddin may resign, he said: “If he wanted to resign, he would have done it but now it’s all about following the law.”

Another party leader said the possibility of dissolving Parliament will also be discussed but “nothing is concrete yet”.

He said if Parliament were dissolved, it would make way either for a general election or a caretaker government. FMT

PM meets with PN, GPS leaders