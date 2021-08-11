ZAHID DENIES NOMINATING HIMSELF AS PM DESIGNATE – EVEN AS BERSATU, IN ITS DYING HOURS, CALLS FOR ‘CEASEFIRE’ – WARNS OF THE ‘WORST’ TO BEFALL COUNTRY IF ‘THOSE WITH COURT CASES’ RETURN TO POWER

Ahmad Zahid denies nominating himself for PM if Muhyiddin’s confidence vote fails

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied a report that he has offered himself for the post of Prime Minister if Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin does not get enough support in a confidence vote in Parliament in September.

Ahmad Zahid said the matter was never discussed by the party.

“It never arose. Mengarut (nonsense). No decision has been made,” he told news portal the Vibes.

Ahmad Zahid also said there were no plans for the party to deliberate its choice for the position in upcoming supreme council meetings.

“We will do it when the time comes, when and if Muhyiddin fails in his vote. For now, nothing,” he said in response to a MalaysiaNow report that he had nominated himself for the premiership in the event that Muhyiddin is toppled.

After several Umno MPs said they were withdrawing support for Muhyiddin, the Prime Minister said last week he will not resign but instead table a motion of confidence to determine the legitimacy of his position in the Dewan Rakyat in September. ANN

With govt on the brink, minister calls for a ceasefire Redzuan Yusof says he fears the worst for the country if the majority of MPs rally behind those with court cases.

PETALING JAYA: A minister has urged MPs to “come to their senses”, and called for a political ceasefire, as the Perikatan Nasional-led administration teeters on the brink. “Let’s do what is best for the country. Our focus now should be on doing what is best for the country,” said special functions minister Redzuan Yusof. Commenting on the current political crisis, Redzuan, one of the earliest members of Bersatu, questioned the motives of those who sought to remove Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin from power. “Be rational, can you (MPs against Muhyiddin) form the government? Are they willing to work together? Who is their PM-designate? Can they even answer this? “My biggest concern is that MPs are actually willing to rally behind those with court cases. If the majority of MPs are willing to do so, then I fear the worst for this country,” he said in an obvious jab at Umno MPs who are facing trial. Redzuan said Perikatan Nasional actually wanted a general election to obtain a fresh mandate from the people. “We are ever ready for elections. We can seek the dissolution of Parliament today, but this is not right. It’s not good for the country. “It will derail our health and economic efforts. So let’s have a ceasefire and stop creating perceptions that can affect the confidence in the economy and efforts to bring Malaysia out of the crisis.” Redzuan’s remarks come amid speculation that the Cabinet will discuss the dissolution of Parliament today after doubts over the government’s majority in the Dewan Rakyat. Muhyiddin is having a meeting now with PN component party leaders. Among the items on the agenda are a plan to bring forward the parliamentary sitting to next week and to dissolve Parliament. According to reports, as many as 115 MPs including those from Umno and the opposition are against supporting Muhyiddin as prime minister, leaving him with just 100 MPs on his side. FMT

