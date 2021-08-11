BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN CHAIRS SPECIAL MEETING WITH PN PARTY LEADERS – AMID REPORTS AGONG WANTS CONFIDENCE VOTE TO BE CARRIED EARLIER THAN SEPT 6 – AND AS PMO DENIES MUHYIDDIN HAD MET EC OFFICIAS ON HOLDING SNAP GE15
Muhyiddin to chair meeting of Perikatan leaders on Wednesday (Aug 11) evening
PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to chair a meeting with leaders of Perikatan Nasional parties on Wednesday (Aug 11) evening.
While the agenda of the meeting is unknown, it is believed the meeting would discuss, among others, Umno’s retraction of support for Perikatan.
Aside from Muhyiddin – who is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president – leaders from PAS, Gerakan, the Sabah Progressive Party and Sabah STAR are expected to attend.
The meeting is expected to be held at the Prime Minister’s Office at 5pm.
On Aug 4, Umno made public a list of its 14 lawmakers who no longer supported Muhyiddin and the Perikatan government.
The list of names was in a letter signed by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that was presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
PKR has also sent a letter representing all its 35 MPs to the King, opposing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership, says its communications director Fahmi Fadzil. – ANN
PMO: Viral statement of Muhyiddin meeting EC to hold polls is fake
RELATED STORY: Source: Agong told PM to bring forward Dewan Rakyat sitting
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed this in a message to reporters.
Muhyiddin is facing pressure to step down after several Umno MPs said they were pulling their support for him.
