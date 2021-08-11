SPEAKER SENDS LETTER TO TELL MUHYIDDIN HE HAS LOST MAJORITY? THAT’S A LIE, SAYS ART HARUN – BUT SURELY, SPEAKER ONLY ‘INCRIMINATES’ HIMSELF – BY ADMITTING HE DID NOT DO HIS ‘DUTY’

“I deny the report and wish to state that I have not sent any letter to the prime minister as was reported. The news is fake news,” he said in a brief statement.

Earlier today, a WhatsApp message claiming to be an article from the online portal Suara.TV cited sources as saying that Azhar (above) had sent a letter informing Muhyiddin that 121 MPs were against him and that he must resign.

Suara.TV has denied publishing such an article, saying the message using its logo was fake and malicious.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Muhyiddin is slated to face a confidence vote next month.

Critics, however, are pushing for him to resign or face a confidence vote now.

A tally by Malaysiakini indicated Muhyiddin has only 100 MPs including himself on his side. This is 11 short of a simple majority.

Another 120 MPs are against the prime minister. However, no single faction has a majority.

The largest faction, Pakatan Harapan, has 89 lawmakers.