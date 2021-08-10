MUHYIDDIN BRACES FOR THE WORST IN ‘BATTLE’ WITH THE KING – CALLS MEETING OF PN PARTY LEADERS AT 5PM TOMORROW – EVEN ALL 4 GPS PRESIDENTS TO FLY IN TO KL

All 4 GPS presidents to meet with Muhyiddin tomorrow

ALL four presidents of the Sarawak-based coaltion, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), will be at Kuala Lumpur tomorrow for a meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president James Masing said.

GPS is made up of four component parties – PRS, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Masing, who is the deputy chief minister of Sarawak, however, was tight-lipped on the agenda of the meeting.

Chief minister Abang Johari Openg gave an indication that something was brewing when his office informed the media that his function, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon in Limbang, northern Sarawak, had been cancelled.

Abang Johari, who heads PBB, the linchpin of the ruling coalition, was expected to be briefed on the progress of the vaccination programme in the division and was to go on a site inspection visit of Limbang’s new museum.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the event.

A source in Perikatan Nasional (PN) confirmed that “something is brewing” but would not divulge further.

“Things are very fluid,” he said, referring to issues concerning Muhyiddin and his PN government.

The presidents of the other two GPS parties are Batu Kawah assemblyman Dr Sim Hui Kian of SUPP and Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing of PDP.

Muhyiddin is supposed to meet with PN party leaders at his office in Putrajaya at 5pm tomorrow.

One news report stated that the purpose of the meeting was “to discuss PN’s future following the withdrawal of support by several Umno MPs recently”.

The latest count shows that 14 Umno MPs have withdrawn their support for Muhyiddin.

“The situation does not look good. It seems PN no longer has the numbers,” a source said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.