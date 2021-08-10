HIS SECRET NO LONGER A SECRET – MUHYIDDIN NOW EYES BEING MADE ‘CARETAKER PM’ BY AGONG UNTIL GE15 CAN BE HELD – YET WOULD IT NOT BE THE BIGGEST MISTAKE FOR AGONG TO AGREE – WHETHER HERD IMMUNITY CAN BE ACHIEVED IN OCT OR NOT, RUTHLESS MUHYIDDIN & CO MAY LEVERAGE ON A PROLONGED COVID CRISIS TO STAY IN POWER – NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS TO THE PEOPLE OR ECONOMY

It’s not looking good for PN and Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Things are not looking good for the government with its lack of support in the Dewan Rakyat “no longer a secret”, says a source in the know.

Speaking to FMT on condition of anonymity, the high-level source said this did not mean the end of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration as it could still be a minority government.

“If we don’t have the majority, who else has more support?

“The opposition and those in Umno against us cannot muster enough support among themselves to form the government.”

The source said that in any case, Muhyiddin also had the option to dissolve Parliament and pave the way for fresh elections.

The date for such an election would depend on the advice of the Election Commission, taking into account the Covid-19 situation.

“Should Parliament be dissolved, it is unlikely that we can have elections until we achieve herd immunity.

“In the meantime, an interim government or the incumbent government may continue as the caretaker administration until elections are held.”

RELATED STORY:

Muhyiddin confident 80% of population will be fully vaccinated by end-October

August 09

Muhyiddin’s majority in the Dewan Rakyat has come under intense scrutiny of late after several Umno MPs withdrew their support for the prime minister and the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government last week.

The opposition MPs have also informed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that they do not support the government.

The prime minister has been under pressure to prove his support in the Dewan Rakyat and has been urged to call for a special sitting of the lower house this month to put the matter to rest, although he has promised that he will introduce a motion of confidence when the Dewan sits in September.

Some 23 Umno MPs remain in support of Muhyiddin’s government, while other Barisan Nasional components are also backing the PN administration. However, their numbers fall short of any real majority. BERNAMA

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

.