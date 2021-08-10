BOMBSHELL – THE ROYAL SIGNALS ARE UNMISTAKABLE – BUT WILL TRICKY MUHYIDDIN SPRING A SURPRISE: ‘IF THERE’S A SECRET BALLOT, ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN’ – OUTCOME OF CONFIDENCE VOTE NOW THE BURNING TOPIC IN MALAYSIA’S TOPSY-TURVY POLITICAL ARENA

Signals from Pahang royals on the political crisis

IT has been a while since the royal politician from Pahang, Tengku Panglima Besar Azlan Sultan Abu Bakar, was in the news.

He caused ripples in political circles when he announced on Monday that he had left Bersatu and rejoined Umno.

And there to welcome him back were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin.

However, Tengku Azlan’s return to Umno could be more than just politics.

It was widely seen as a signal from the Pahang palace regarding the deepening political crisis involving the government and the palace.

The tall and lanky Tengku Azlan was a former deputy minister. He joined Bersatu because of his respect for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad then.

Tengku Azlan also happens to be the uncle of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and he is the younger brother of a late Pahang sultan.

His decision to rejoin Umno signals his belief in the party as the defender of the Malay rulers.

It also seems to suggest that he does not agree with the action of Bersatu in the stand-off between the Prime Minister and the palace.

That was not the only ripple emanating from the Pahang royals.

On the same day, the Pahang Crown Prince urged politicians not to hide behind or use the royal institution for political interests.

He said the royal institution is one of the checks and balances for the people and the constitutional power of the King should not be disputed.

The young prince was speaking at the Conference of Speakers of the State Legislative Assemblies and Parliament, of which the latter will soon be the venue to decide the fate of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Accounts that the Sultans are of mixed opinion over the ongoing political crisis are untrue.

The royals are very much in one mind in defending their role in the country’s constitutional monarchy system.

They are also deeply concerned that there is too much politicking and not enough being done for the people who need help.

“I don’t want to over read but to me, it is a reminder. We have to remember they are part of the Pahang royal family.

“But the fact that Tengku Azlan quit Bersatu for Umno is very important for us,” said Pahang state exco member Datuk Seri Sharkar Shamsudin.

Are the royals doing this with the blessing of the King? Well, there is no reason to believe otherwise.

A well-placed source suggested that the government’s decision to set Sept 6 as the date for Parliament to vote on the legitimacy of Muhyiddin’s premiership has not gone down well with the palace.

An earlier date for a special sitting is apparently being discussed.

Media owner and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Johari Ghani said it makes sense to have a special sitting to enable the confidence vote.

According to Johari, the king was scheduled to deliver his royal address for the Budget session next month.

“The royal speech usually has input from the government and that will be awkward given doubts about the numbers that Muhyiddin currently has.

“Imagine what will happen if the vote of confidence takes place after the King’s speech and Muhyiddin loses the vote and the government falls.

“As such it makes sense to conduct the vote of confidence at a special sitting.

“If Muhyiddin survives, then the government goes on to the Budget session in September,” said Johari.

The extended date of sitting has also spawned all sorts of speculation that it was to give the ruling coalition time to go on a “shopping spree” for MPs.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin is scheduled to have a pre-Cabinet meeting with the King on Wednesday (Aug 11).

The last audience ended with the stunning news that the Prime Minister would test his legitimacy in Parliament.

Will tomorrow’s audience yield more surprises?

Meanwhile, those who think that it is “The End” – as they say in the movies – for Muhyiddin, had better not jump to conclusions.

Anything can happen if the confidence vote is conducted by secret ballot.

A DAP leader has urged Pakatan Harapan to support Muhyiddin in order to prevent Umno from returning to power.

There is nothing to stop DAP MPs from doing just that if they know that their vote is secret.

It is better not to write off Muhyiddin just yet because this cat with nine lives may not have run out of lives yet.