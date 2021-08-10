AS MUHYIDDIN ‘POWER-PLAYS’ – MALAYSIANS FAINT FROM HUNGER: TWO MEN PASS OUT AT VACCINATION CENTER DUE TO HUNGER, CONFIRMS SABAH HEALTH CHIEF

KOTA KINABALU: The two men who collapsed after getting their Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Sandakan fainted from hunger and not from any side effects, the authorities have clarified.

However, Sabah Health Department director Dr Rose Nani Mudin has stated that claims made online – including an allegation that one of the men died – is fake.

“The two men passed out for a few minutes not long after their respective jabs due to hunger,” she said on Tuesday (Aug 10).

She said investigations showed that one of the men had not eaten since the night before while the other last ate on the morning of his appointment.

Dr Rose Nani said she was not sure why they did not have any food or water prior to getting vaccinated, as this was not advisable.

She said vaccine recipients should eat and drink before going for their jabs as the wait could sometimes take up to an hour or more, depending on the crowd.

It is learnt that both men were given medical examinations after they regained consciousness and allowed to return home.

