ON MUSLIM NEW YEAR, JOHOR SULTAN DISAPPOINTED AT POWER STRUGGLE – ‘ALL LEADERS MUST BE HONOURABLE & TRUSTWORTHY IN DISCHARGING THEIR DUTIES – ALLAH GIVES POWER TO THOSE DESERVING, AND ALLAH WILL TAKE POWER FROM THOSE UNDESERVING’

PETALING JAYA: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has waded into the country’s political turmoil, expressing his dismay over the apparent power struggle while the people continue to suffer.

“I am disappointed at leaders disturbing the government and jostling for power at a time when the rakyat are depressed and facing numerous difficulties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a Facebook post.

In conjunction with Awal Muharram today, he called on all Muslim leaders to reflect on the lesson that the power to rule is the will of Allah.

“Allah gives power to those deserving, and Allah will take power from those undeserving.

“Therefore, all leaders must be honourable and trustworthy in discharging their duties, by prioritising the rakyat and the unity of the ummah, not your own selfish interests to the detriment of the nation’s harmony and political balance.”

He added that now was the time for politicians to jostle to help the people, not for power and influence.

Sultan Ibrahim’s comments come amid calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign as he had lost majority support.

Umno, Pejuang and Warisan MPs have also confirmed that they have signed statutory declarations against Muhyiddin’s government and sent it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. FMT

SULTAN of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has expressed his appreciation to the government for the additional two million Covid-19 vaccine doses through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

His Highness said the additional supplies will help accelerate the drive towards achieving Johor’s herd immunity target. “The Covid-19 transmissions currently among the people is extremely worrying… with the additional vaccine doses received, we will be able to protect the people and speed up the herd immunity target. “I would like to thank the government for the additional two million vaccines given to Johor,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a post on his official Facebook account. On August 8, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba was reported to have said that an additional two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, will be distributed to all vaccination centres in Johor. Three days earlier, on August 5, Sultan Ibrahim had expressed his disappointment over the low vaccination rate in the state. – Bernama

.