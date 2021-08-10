THE FACE OF ‘BULLY’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME – ARROGANT KEDAH MB NOT ONLY SHOWS HIS VENGEFUL STREAK – BUT HAS THE CHEEK TO USE THE PEOPLE’S MONEY TO SETTLE SCORES AGAINST THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES – ‘IF SANUSI IS UNHAPPY WITH THESE INDIVIDUALS, HE SHOULD JUST USE THE CIVIL COURTS TO FILE DEFAMATION CASES,’ PSM TICKS OFF PAS MB

PSM has condemned the police’s action in arresting three individuals for allegedly insulting Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who recently “joked” about containers for the bodies of Covid-19 victims.
Its deputy chairperson S Arutchelvan said the police acted on reports lodged by a special officer to Sanusi on the three men.
“The police have reportedly gone to their homes and arrested them for comments they made about MB Sanusi.
“Police said they are being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.
He added that Sanusi should not use the people’s money to settle a score if he feels insulted.
“The police should have advised the MB’s special officer that this is a civil matter and not a criminal one.
“Please stop burdening our police from doing all these unnecessary jobs. And stop using our money for these purposes,” Arutchelvan said.
Yesterday, a 61-year-old man from Negeri Sembilan was arrested and detained over a video that allegedly insulted Sanusi after the latter was caught joking about where to place bodies of Covid-19 victims.
Kuala Muda district police chief Adzli Abu Shah confirmed that police tracked down the man and raided his home.
“The man was remanded and released on police bail after his statement was recorded,” he added.
Today, Kota Setar police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said two men, aged 42 and 52, were picked up at their respective homes in Alor Setar yesterday evening.
The pair, a businessperson and a technician, reportedly admitted to writing and posting comments on the Facebook account of a political leader.
Sanusi is no stranger to controversies.
Last month, the PAS leader was fined for going on a test drive during the Covid-19 lockdown.
In March, he threatened to turn Penang’s water supply “muddy” if the state did contribute to water treatment in Kedah.
In December last year, Sanusi came under fire for using racial stereotypes to hit back at Indian leaders for criticising his handling of the demolition of Hindu temples.
The MB had accused his critics of being “drunk on the toddy of populism”. MKINI
