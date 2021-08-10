THE FACE OF ‘BULLY’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME – ARROGANT KEDAH MB NOT ONLY SHOWS HIS VENGEFUL STREAK – BUT HAS THE CHEEK TO USE THE PEOPLE’S MONEY TO SETTLE SCORES AGAINST THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES – ‘IF SANUSI IS UNHAPPY WITH THESE INDIVIDUALS, HE SHOULD JUST USE THE CIVIL COURTS TO FILE DEFAMATION CASES,’ PSM TICKS OFF PAS MB

Police detain two men for insulting Sanusi

POLICE detained two men on suspicion of insulting Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on social media recently.

Kota Star police chief Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the two men, aged 52 and 45, were detained at home in Kepala Batas and Mergong Perdana, Kota Star, at 5.15pm and 6pm yesterday.

“A special officer to the Kedah menteri besar lodged a police report at Alor Star police station at 10.30am yesterday, reporting negative and insulting comments made by the two suspects on the menteri besar’s Facebook page.

“One of them is a private employee and the other is a trader. They do not have previous convictions and were released on bail after their statements were recorded,” he said in a statement today.

Shukri said the case was being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

They are the latest to be picked up for insulting Sanusi, after a senior citizen was similarly arrested by Kedah police for in a nine-minute video posted yesterday.

Kuala Muda police chief Adzli Abu Shah confirmed the arrest, saying the 61- year-old was picked up at his home in Lenggeng, Negri Sembilan. – Bernama

Stop using taxpayers’ money to settle scores, PSM tells Kedah MB