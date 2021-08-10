‘NO DURIANS PLEASE’ OR NOT, MAT HASAN SPURNS MUHYIDDIN – ‘WHATEVER I DO, IT WILL BE BASED ON THE DECISION TAKEN BY THE PARTY’

Tok Mat on alleged DPM offer: I will follow decisions made by Umno

SEREMBAN: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has declined to comment on a claim that he was offered the post of deputy prime minister earlier this year.

This comes after Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said on Tuesday (Aug 10) that the four-term Rantau assemblyman was offered the deputy prime minister’s post earlier this year.

“I don’t wish to comment (on Ahmad’s statement). But whatever I do, it will be based on the decision taken by the party,” said the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar.

In a live-streamed event on Monday (Aug 9) night, Ahmad had said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had made the offer to Mohamad.

He said that Mohamad had declined the offer out of respect for Umno’s decision to not work with Muhyiddin’s government.

Ahmad went on to say that Umno had suggested last October that the deputy prime minister’s post be given to Umno, but this was ignored until the very last minute.

He added that Umno had instructed him and treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to represent the party to negotiate with the Prime Minister last October.

He said a few matters were proposed including the setting up of a presidential council to address the Covid-19 pandemic, fix the economy and expedite the general election once the situation has improved as well as the deputy prime minister’s post.

Ahmad said the proposal regarding the deputy prime minister’s post was only entertained a few hours before Umno decided to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin on July 7.

On the same day, Muhyiddin appointed Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who was then Senior Minister as Deputy Prime Minister.

Ismail will also continue to hold the post of Defence Minister.

The PMO also announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as Senior Minister (Security).

ANN

