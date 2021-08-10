AS GE15 PEEKS FROM THE HORIZON – NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR MPs TO JUMP SHIP – UNLESS THEY ARE CONTENT TO EAT ‘RM30 DURIAN’ – INDEED BACKED BY HIGH VACCINATION RATES, MUHYIDDIN NOW HAS MORE SPACE TO CALL FOR POLLS – IN DESPERATE BID TO SALVAGE HIS BERSATU PARTY – BUT DEFECTOR MPs WILL BE TORN TO SHREDS BY ANGRY VOTERS

PETALING JAYA: Any MP planning to jump ship in support of Perikatan Nasional should think twice before doing so, according to academician Azmi Hassan.

Azmi said defecting MPs are likely to be punished at the next general election (GE15) for going against the wishes of their voters and party. “Especially those from Umno and PKR,” he told FMT.

He said Umno grassroot members were not likely to forgive MPs who stood shoulder to shoulder with Perikatan Nasional. “The same with MPs from PKR. They may not get voted in again for going against the wishes of the party,” he said.

He advised MPs to seek the mandate of their voters before making the jump. “Once their voters agree with the jump, they do not have to worry about being punished in the next GE as that is what the voters want,” he said.

Those who jump without getting any mandate from their constituents are likely to feel the wrath of voters who may feel cheated.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said MPs who have legal and financial problems might want to join or support the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition to escape their problems.

“Or if there is political prosecution, they may want to switch camps due to pressure,” he added.

Furthermore, Oh said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has about a month before Parliament sits in September and there is time for MPs to change their minds.

Earlier this month, Muhyiddin had said a motion of confidence will be held in Parliament to test his majority.

So far eight Umno MPs have said they have withdrawn support for Muhyiddin while there are 107 MPs in the opposition who do not support Muhyiddin’s leadership, bringing the total to 115 MPs.

A PKR insider said as of now MPs from his party are aware of the consequences if they switch camps as Muhyiddin does not have a majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“They know it is not the time to jump. They may be at the losing end as Bersatu is likely to get punished at the coming GE,” he said.

He said it is clear the rakyat are unhappy with the ruling party for failing to curb Covid-19 infections and to revive the economy. “There are so many deaths. People are sad, angry and frustrated,” the insider said.

He said the MPs were aware they risk suffering a downfall if they jump ship or support a party that is regarded as having failed in running the country.

Last week, Umno Supreme Council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin claimed three MPs from PKR are supporting prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, among them Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar, who is now an independent after quitting PKR in March. Zahidi did not name the other two.

