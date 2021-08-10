‘CESSPOOL POLITICS’ MUHYIDDIN MAKES A LAUGHING STOCK OF UMNO: AS ISMAIL SABRI & CABINET CLUSTER REDUCE THEIR OWN PARTY LEADERSHIP TO MERE ‘CARETAKER’ STATUS THANKS TO RoS – AHMAD MASLAN REVEALS MUHYIDDIN HAS BEEN OFFERING MAT HASAN THE DPM POST BEHIND THEIR BACKS!

ROS director-general Jasri Kasim said as such, it can only do administrative management or normal party administration.

“In terms of implementation (or all) policy decisions, they must be brought to the general assembly first because of this caretaker status,” he told Utusan Malaysia.

Jasri said the ROS had received a letter of explanation from Umno regarding the decision to postpone the election for 18 months which the ROS previously considered as invalid as the postponement decision was made after the expiry of the term of the incumbent supreme council for 2018/2021 on June 30.

He explained that the ROS will examine and review the explanation letter first because the party submitted new information.

“I have told Umno that this issue is straightforward, we have heard their explanations and will look into it one by one.

“They also did not submit any proposal for a new date for the party’s election and the Umno general meeting 2021 to be held,” he added.

The ROS on Sunday recommended that Umno hold party elections no later than the end of this year.

The same must be observed by other organisations, not just political organisations that have not held elections or general meetings since last year.

He said the declaration was made based on the minutes of an Umno supreme council meeting which decided on the postponement.

“Based on the minutes of a July 7 supreme council meeting to postpone elections for the supreme council, divisions, and branches for 18 months, the ROS is of the view that the decision is invalid.

“The decision is invalid because the term of the supreme council office bearers for 2018/2021 had ended on June 30,” he added.

Umno elections are held every three years, with the last on June 30, 2018.

However, Umno has denied the ROS allegation because it believed that there was no mistake in the postponement decision and claimed it received a letter from the ROS director-general dated July 19 stating that it had no objection to the postponement of the election according to Umno Constitution Article 10.16.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan

Subsequent to Jasri’s comments, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan told online talk show Politik Umno Terkini that he had just met the ROS over the matter and was hopeful of a solution.

“I think it’s over. Let’s wait for this to happen and please be patient while waiting for the ROS. I think they were quite rational when they met me earlier,” he said.

The ROS’ decision came in the wake of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and a group of party lawmakers withdrawing their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Following this, Zahid claimed that the prime minister has lost majority support in Parliament.

Muhyiddin, however, insisted that he still has the support and agreed to a vote of confidence at the September Parliament session.

Zahid’s party faction and the federal opposition have demanded that Parliament convenes immediately to vote on the motion, alleging that the prime minister could be planning to engineer defections to bolster his position in the next few weeks. MKINI