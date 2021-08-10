BOMBSHELL – IN JUST 10 DAYS, MUHYIDDIN BORROWS RM11.5 BILLION – OMG! WHAT TYPE OF ‘DURIANS’ COST SO MUCH? OR IS GE15 ON THE WAY?

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has questioned the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led government over its borrowings of about RM11.5 billion over the span of 10 days.

In a Facebook post today, he included screenshots of details from Bank Negara Malaysia’s website showing billions of ringgit in bonds issued by the government with BNM as the facility agent.

The three transactions were labelled as Malaysian Islamic Treasury Bills, Malaysian Government Securities and Government Investment Issues.

Najib also said that on July 27, the government had borrowed RM5.5 billion, followed by RM4 billion on Aug 3 and RM2 billion on Aug 9.

“Why are they rushing to borrow money? What’s the rush?” he asked.

In a previous post, Najib had questioned the RM160 billion in government borrowings since the start of 2021.

“But what the rakyat has received is so little. Achievements are nowhere to be seen,” he said.

“The more they (the government) lose legitimacy, the faster and larger the amount being borrowed by the PN government. Is there a spike in durian prices?” he asked, in reference to wide speculation that the government was attempting to buy political support before a parliamentary motion of confidence in September.

