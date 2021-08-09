BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S FINAL ‘DUEL’ WITH AGONG THIS WEDNESDAY – WHAT NEW LIES CAN TRICKY PM TELL THE KING – AS ALL THE OPPOSITION PARTIES – PEJUANG, DAP, PKR, WARISAN, PSB, MUDA, AMANAH & INDEPENDENT MASZLEE – FOLLOW UMNO’S LEAD IN SENDING LETTERS TO AGONG REJECTING HIM AS PM

With the opposition’s 105 MPs, the sources claimed there are now 118 parliamentarians who are against Muhyiddin. The support of 111 MPs is required for a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

The sources from Amanah and Parti Pejuang Tanahair confirmed with Malaysiakini that the letters were sent to the palace around 4pm today.

“All 105 MPs from Pejuang, DAP, PKR, Warisan, PSB, Muda, Amanah, and (independent) Maszlee Malik sent letters.

“With the opposition’s decision to unanimously reject Muhyiddin, the number of parliamentarians not supporting him has now reached 118,” one of the sources said to Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini has contacted the Pakatan Harapan presidential council for confirmation on this matter.

Another source said the opposition had submitted the letters en bloc.

“The party leaders sent the letters representing each of their own parties.

“We see Umno handed in letters on July 29. So, it is clear eight Umno MPs rejected Muhyiddin on July 30. If you add this with the opposition’s 105, it is already 113 members at this time.

“Hence, we believe Muhyiddin lied to His Majesty that he still has the mandate in the Dewan Rakyat,” the source said.

On Aug 3, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the party’s supreme council decided to retract its support from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

So far, it has been reported that 15 Umno MPs have complied with the party’s decision to withdraw support from PN and Muhyiddin.

With this, Muhyiddin appears to have his numbers in the Dewan Rakyat reduced to 100 MPs, which is 11 MPs short of a simple majority.

However, on Aug 4, Muhyiddin announced he still has the majority in Parliament, after an audience with the Agong.

He also said he would be putting himself through a confidence vote in the next parliamentary sitting in September. MKINI