TENGKU AZLAN, A FORMER 3-TERM MP & UNCLE OF THE AGONG, DUMPS BERSATU TO REJOIN UMNO

Tengku Azlan dumps Bersatu, returns to Umno

TEMERLOH Bersatu division chief Tengku Azlan Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar has quit the party and returned to Umno, Umno Online reports.

The Umno mouthpiece said the former Jerantut MP said he decided on this as he felt Umno is the right party to champion Malay and Islamic rights.

“Today, I sent my application form to the Pahang Umno communications chief and chose to become a member of the Paya Besar Umno division.

“I would like to thank Ahmad Tajuddin Sulaiman and the division for considering my membership.

“As Malaysians, we must defend the constitution, regardless of our political leanings.

“We must hold on to the principles of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy, given that the federal constitution is the supreme law of the land,” said the former four-term MP at a press conference.

The press conference was attended by Umno vice president Khaled Nordin and state Umno liaison chairman Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Tengku Azlan’s return to Umno comes at a time when the party has decided to withdraw support for Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

The party’s push to remove Muhyiddin has prompted a motion of confidence, which he is set to face at the next Parliament meeting.

Meanwhile, Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the royal institution must be upheld and maintained as one of the last check and balance powers for the people and the country.

The regent said the ruling monarch had also been given the responsibility, defined under the constitution, to provide fair protection to every citizen regardless of race, religion and political affiliation.

“The royal institution is above politics, acting in an impartial or non-partisan manner and can also act as an arbitrator in the event of political parties’ dispute that could threaten the stability of the country.

“In other words, politicians also cannot hide or use the royal institution for the political interests of any party,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama when officiating the Conference of Speakers of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang today.

The online conference was also attended by Wan Rosdy and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

Tengku Hassanal also said that the consent of the ruling monarch should be respected as stipulated in the constitution and should not be considered as a formality or merely “ceremonial”.

“The royal institution in Malaysia must be respected by all parties. The power of the king as provided in the law should not be disputed,” said Tengku Hassanal.

He also advised Parliament and state assembly speakers to carry out their trust and duties based on experience, knowledge and high integrity to ensure the sitting runs transparently, fairly and equitably.

“The speaker has an important role to play in ensuring that the legislative debates run in a polite and orderly manner as per the Standing Orders set,” said Tengku Hassanal.

MKINI

