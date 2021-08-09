PAS WRITES ON THE WALL FOR MUHYIDDIN – GIVE IT UP! PERHAPS FRIGHTENED BY BACKLASH FROM TAKIYUDDIN FIASCO, HADI & CO START TO RETREAT – ‘IF I WAS PM, I MAY JUST DISSOLVE THE PARLIAMENT,’ SAYS PAS VEEP – AS ZAHID SHOWS PROOF 14 UMNO MPs WROTE TO AGONG WITHDRAWING SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN’

PAS vice-president Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said he would have dissolved Parliament if he was the prime minister and the opposition kept forcing his hand.

He blamed the current political instability which saw several Umno MPs withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, costing him his majority, on the opposition.

“If I was the prime minister and people kept pressuring me, I may just dissolve the Parliament. If you want it so much, you can have it.

“That is if it’s me. But I don’t know what the prime minister thinks. But if it was me, and if you want it so much, then let’s give the mandate back to the people,” Amar told journalists in Kota Bharu today.

However, he said it was a major risk during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, Amar said the opposition should wait until the current Parliament term expires.

“The ones who want an election are the opposition. They are the ones demanding for the prime minister to resign and want to change the government.

“That is why I said, if we can, focus on overcoming the pandemic and reviving the economy. Even if we wait for two years, two years is a short time in politics.

“But there are those who are obsessed with becoming prime minister, dreaming about it day and night. That is why this is an issue,” he said.

Amar, who is also the Kelantan deputy menteri besar, said the opposition should play a more constructive role by assisting the government.

Based on declaration letters released by Umno today and recent resignations from the cabinet, at least 14 Umno MPs have withdrawn their support for Muhyiddin.

The premier is estimated to have the support of around 98 MPs out of the 220 MPs – 13 shy of a simple majority.

He is now scrambling to rebuild his majority ahead of September’s Parliament sitting where he had promised to undergo a vote of confidence.

