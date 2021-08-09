FINAL ROYAL WARNING TO MUHYIDDIN & SPEAKER ART HARUN? AGONG’S SON, THE PAHANG REGENT, MAKES IT CLEAR – THE KING IS NOT A RUBBER STAMP, HE IS ABOVE POLITICS BUT ‘CAN ALSO ACT AS AN ARBITRATOR IN THE EVENT OF POLITICAL DISPUTES’ – SPEAKERS MUST ACT ‘BASED ON INTEGRITY’ – EVEN AS ZAHID MAKES PUBLIC LETTERS TO THE AGONG FROM 14 UMNO MPs CONFIRMING WITHDRAWAL OF SUPPORT

KUANTAN: Politicians cannot use the royal institution to further political interests of any party, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah said.
He said the royal institution must be upheld and maintained as one of the last checks and balances for the people and the country.
“The royal institution is above politics, acting in an impartial or non-partisan manner and can also act as an arbitrator in the event of political disputes that could threaten the stability of the country.
“In other words, politicians also cannot hide behind or use the royal institution for the political interests of any party,” he said when officiating the Conference of Speakers of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.
The online conference was also attended by Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.
Tengku Hassanal also said the consent of the ruling monarch should be respected as stipulated in the Constitution and should not be considered only “ceremonial” or a formality.
“The royal institution in Malaysia must be respected by all parties. The power of the King as provided in the law should not be disputed,” said Tengku Hassanal.
He also advised Parliament and state assembly speakers to carry out their duties entrusted to them based on integrity to ensure the legislative proceedings run transparently, fairly and equitably.
“The speaker has an important role to play in ensuring that the legislative debates run in a polite and orderly manner,” said the regent.
In another development, Tengku Hassanal said Parliament and the state assemblies, as the legislative arm of government, should strive to provide views and serve as a reference for the younger generation in preparation for them to shoulder responsibility in the future.
He said that although there were youth conferences at the parliament and state levels, efforts or engagement must be continued so that the concept of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy is understood and appreciated by the younger generation. FMT
Zahid wrote to Agong to say 14 MPs signed SDs to withdraw support for Muhyiddin, Perikatan, Umno-released letters show
Through its party mouthpiece Umno Online’s website, Umno today confirmed two letters that Ahmad Zahid had written on July 30 and August 4 to the Agong.
In the August 4 letter to the Agong, Ahmad Zahid had listed the names of the 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs including himself which he said had signed the statutory declarations to retract support for Muhyiddin and PN.
“With this, I verify the fourteen (14) MPs that have been fully legitimised,” he said.
Although Ahmad Zahid had listed 14 names, only 13 copies of signed statutory declarations were uploaded by Umno Online on its website and Facebook page.
There was no signed statutory declaration by Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who was in the list of 14 names.
However, Ahmad Zahid had in the list added a note below Tengku Razaleigh’s name, stating that the latter had never signed a statutory declaration to support Mahiaddin Md Yasin (Muhyiddin’s actual name) and that he had previously applied to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to change seatings in the lower house of Parliament.
The 14 names are Ahmad Zahid, Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Lenggong MP Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Pengerang MP Datuk Azalina Othman Said, Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, Parit MP Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria, Jerantut MP Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris, Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor, Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Tanjung Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar and Tengku Razaleigh. MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
