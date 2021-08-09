BOMBSHELL – BELIEVE IT OR NOT, NAJIB CAN BECOME PM AGAIN! ZAHID TOO CAN DASH ISMAIL SABRI’S PM DREAMS – AND EVEN AGONG CAN REFER MUHYIDDIN’S LEGITIMACY TO THE APEX COURT – IF ‘DURIAN’ PM & CABINET KEEP REFUSING TO TEST THEIR SUPPORT IN PARLIAMENT

A Srimurugan said it depends on whether one wants to accept the position and whether he has the support of at least 111 MPs.
Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.
“Article 48(4)(b) of the Federal Constitution is clear that Najib can remain an MP until he exhausts his appeal in the Federal Court,” he said.
Srimurugan said Article 48(1)(e) of the constitution states that an elected representative is disqualified if he or she is convicted and sentenced to a jail term of two years or more and/or fined RM2,000 and more, and has not received a free pardon.
The Court of Appeal in April heard submissions from lawyers appearing for Najib and the public prosecutor. Judgment has been reserved.
Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, however, doubted if Najib could go for the position as he had been found guilty and was on bail.
He said Zahid was eligible as he was only an accused person and his trial had yet to be concluded.
“In law, he is still innocent until proven guilty,” he said.
Zahid, who is the Umno president, is facing trial over 12 criminal breach of trust, eight corruption and 27 money laundering charges involving RM117 million belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.
The High Court has set Aug 24 for lawyers to make oral submissions after the close of the prosecution case in March.
Yesterday, lawyer Bastian Pius Vendargon said an MP from the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government can be appointed prime minister to replace Muhyiddin Yassin, provided he wins a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat.
Alternatively, he said, an opposition candidate who comes from a different alignment could be appointed if he had the numbers.
Vendargon said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can appoint the candidate as prime minister if the confidence motion succeeds.
Another route for appointment is for the King to rely on ‘extraneous methods’, a legal principle established in the Perak case.
This includes interviewing MPs and receiving statutory declarations or letters of support for the King to make a judgment call.
Lamag assemblyman Bung Moktar Radin was appointed Sabah deputy chief minister after the conclusion of the 16th state election last year although his corruption trial is ongoing. FMT
Lawyer: Court can help determine PM’s legitimacy
A lawyer has opined that the Federal Court can help put an end to the ongoing political crisis by answering the question on Muhyiddin Yassin’s legitimacy as prime minister.
In a Youtube video, GK Ganesan said the Federal Constitution explained that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can refer a question of law to the Federal Court, under Article 130 of the Federal Constitution.
The Agong, Ganesan said, could ask whether the law, under the circumstances, allows the king to dismiss a recalcitrant prime minister.
By recalcitrant, he was referring to the fact that Muhyiddin only wishes to test his majority in Parliament in September although it has been in doubt since Umno withdrew support from his government on Aug 3.
“Article 130 allows the king to ask the Federal Court for its legal opinion on the effects of the constitution.
“That is what we think His Majesty should do,” Ganesan said.
A second option was for the Federal Court to act on its own initiative, or suo moto, he added.
The lawyer explained that the court can take “judicial notice” – observing the state of affairs, including the cabinet’s refusal to have its majority tested immediately.
“True, the Federal Court has never acted suo moto on any issue. That doesn’t mean that it cannot or that it will not.
“There is nothing to stop the Federal Court from acting suo moto, by relying on the doctrine of constitutional morality as well as the doctrine of necessity.
“Will they do it? We don’t know. We can try,” he said.
Ganesan argued that the courts had “inherent jurisdiction” – the power that the courts gave themselves to do justice.
As the Federal Court was designated to answer difficult constitutional questions and every judge swore to protect the constitution and rule of law, Ganesan opined they too can help answer the constitutional question over the prime minister’s legitimacy.
“There is nothing to stop the Federal Court from calling before it the incumbent prime minister to prove that he has numerical support in the Dewan Rakyat and ask for arguments from all interested parties.
“These are extraordinary times. Unusual times call for unusual measures. Eventually, if no one is willing, we have to trust our judges to do what is right,” he added.
Ganesan has been uploading videos on the law to YouTube since April last year. At the time of writing, he has around 19,000 subscribers. He specialises in international commercial law. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.