BOMBSHELL – ‘DURIAN LAND’ POLITICS HEAT UP – ‘EITHER I HAVE A NEW NAME OR THEY TOOK STATEMENT FROM MY CAT’ – DAP MP DENIES MEETING MACC – WHILE PKR MP ASKS WHY COPS NOT GRILLING MINISTERS WHO FLOCKED TO MUHYIDDIN’S HOUSE FOR SECRET MEETINGS – OR DID ISMAIL SABRI & CO ALSO TALKED TO MUHYIDDIN’S CAT? – MACC & PDRM BACK TO BEING PAWNS IN THE POLITICAL GAME

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (above) raised this matter after he was quizzed by the police for participating in a gathering outside Parliament on Aug 2.

“We have seen individuals being probed for all sort of offences. So I would like to know on what basis that ministers could gather at the prime minister’s house many times without any problem? Which standard operating procedure (SOP) allows such gathering?

“There can’t be a double standard in the country. So stop pressuring those who speak out on people’s suffering, and immediately hold a Dewan Rakyat sitting to decide the legitimacy of the government once and for all so that the country can move on as we face economic and health crises,” he said.

disappointment with the statement made in Parliament on July 26 that the government had revoked all emergency ordinances without His Majesty’s consent. It was reported that ministers have been gathering at Muhyiddin’s residence since July 29 shortly after Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed utmostwith the statement made in Parliament on July 26 that the government hadall emergency ordinances without His Majesty’s consent.

Official vehicles carrying several cabinet ministers, as well as the attorney-general Idrus Harun, were among those seen entering the premier’s house on July 29.

Kuala Lumpur and Selangor remained as the Covid-19 epicentre and were placed under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) where social activities, including house visiting, are barred.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi also renewed his call for the prime minister to hold Dewan Rakyat sitting to determine the legitimacy of the PN government since Muhyiddin relaxed the rule for individuals who are fully vaccinated.

“He should call for the Parliament sitting this week to resolve and decide on the confidence vote. There’s no need for us to wait until September,” he said.

The country is slated to decide on a motion of confidence in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting next month. MKINI

TWITTER.COM / MKINI