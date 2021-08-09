BOMBSHELL – AGONG SHOULD HAVE NO DOUBTS ANYMORE – MUHYIDDIN’S SUPPORT HAS FALLEN TO BELOW 100 MPs – ZAHID SHOWS PROOF – EVEN AS PERAK REP THE LATEST TO QUIT GLC POST – TO UPHOLD PARTY’S ‘DIGNITY’

Umno reveals letters by MPs who no longer back Muhyiddin

Thirteen letters by Umno MPs addressed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong stating their decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin were publicly revealed today.

The letters, affirmed by lawyer Santhra Segaran, were dated between July 29 and Aug 3. The letters were posted on Umno’s official website.

The signatories are:

  • Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan)
  • Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang)
  • Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk)
  • Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut)
  • Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang)
  • Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands)
  • Ahmad Maslan (Pontian)
  • Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit)
  • Noh Omar (Tanjong Karang)
  • Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling)
  • Shamsul Anuar Nasara (Lenggong)
  • Bung Moktar Radin (Kinabatangan)
  • Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis)

Bung Moktar and Mohamad are the latest to join the list of Umno MPs who withdrew their support.

Bung Moktar was the earliest to sign the letter – July 29.

Umno’s official website also shared two letters signed by Umno president Zahid.

The first, dated July 30, saw Zahid seeking an audience with the Agong to present the first batch of letters signed by the Umno MPs.

Zahid said the positions taken by the Umno MPs were in accordance with the party leadership’s decision on July 7.

The second letter, dated Aug 4, saw Zahid providing a full list of the 14 MPs and his assurance to the Agong that none of the MPs who signed the first batch of letters had second thoughts. MKINI

Umno assemblyperson quits Kesedar board

Gual Ipoh assemblyperson Mohd Bakri Mustapha has resigned from his position as a board member of the South Kelantan Development Board (Kesedar) with immediate effect.

He said the decision was made in solidarity with Umno’s stand and decision to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“I have notified my resignation to Kesedar chairperson Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz yesterday.

“I will submit my formal letter after this. The chairperson accepted my resignation and understood the situation I am facing,” Bakri said at a press conference in Kota Bharu, Kelantan today.

Bakri added that his move was done out of love for Umno, without being influenced by other parties.

“The president and the supreme council’s decision should be upheld with dignity.

InsyaAllah, Umno will be restored through solidarity (from members) like me,” he said, noting there are now two camps in Umno.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is leading a faction of MPs against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the PN government.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also deputy prime minister, claimed to have garnered the support of 31 BN lawmakers including most cabinet members except for two – former higher education minister Noraini Ahmad, as well as former energy and natural resources minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

At the state level, Sabah Umno declared it would remain in the coalition government with PN and PBS, amid silence from Sabah Umno chief and state Deputy Chief Minister Bung Moktar Radin.

On the other hand, Selangor Umno through its chief, Tanjung Karang MP Noh Omar, has backed the party’s decision to withdraw support for PN.

Bakri’s resignation adds to a growing list of Umno leaders letting go of their appointed positions, including party vice-president Khaled Nordin as Boustead Holding Berhad chairperson, supreme council member Razlan Rafii as Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera board member and Wanita Umno secretary Rosni Sohar as a PTPTN board member.  MKINI

