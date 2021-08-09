BOMBSHELL – AGONG SHOULD HAVE NO DOUBTS ANYMORE – MUHYIDDIN’S SUPPORT HAS FALLEN TO BELOW 100 MPs – ZAHID SHOWS PROOF – EVEN AS PERAK REP THE LATEST TO QUIT GLC POST – TO UPHOLD PARTY’S ‘DIGNITY’

Thirteen letters by Umno MPs addressed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong stating their decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin were publicly revealed today.

The letters, affirmed by lawyer Santhra Segaran, were dated between July 29 and Aug 3. The letters were posted on Umno’s official website.

The signatories are:

Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan)

Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang)

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk)

Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut)

Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang)

Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands)

Ahmad Maslan (Pontian)

Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit)

Noh Omar (Tanjong Karang)

Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling)

Shamsul Anuar Nasara (Lenggong)

Bung Moktar Radin (Kinabatangan)

Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis)

In addition to Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang), who sits on the independent bench, there are currently 14 Umno MPs who do not support Muhyiddin.

Bung Moktar and Mohamad are the latest to join the list of Umno MPs who withdrew their support.

Bung Moktar was the earliest to sign the letter – July 29.

Umno’s official website also shared two letters signed by Umno president Zahid.

The first, dated July 30, saw Zahid seeking an audience with the Agong to present the first batch of letters signed by the Umno MPs.

Zahid said the positions taken by the Umno MPs were in accordance with the party leadership’s decision on July 7.

The second letter, dated Aug 4, saw Zahid providing a full list of the 14 MPs and his assurance to the Agong that none of the MPs who signed the first batch of letters had second thoughts. MKINI

